New Models

All-electric Omoda C5 EV could be coming to South Africa

29 May 2023 - 14:03 By Motoring Staff
The Omoda C5 EV has a sleek front end that does away with the conventional radiator grille found on its petrol-powered siblings.
The Omoda C5 EV has a sleek front end that does away with the conventional radiator grille found on its petrol-powered siblings.
Image: Omoda

Chery's luxury brand Omoda confirmed on Monday its new C5 EV is under consideration for the South African market.

First unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, the all-electric Omoda C5 sports the same physical dimensions as its recently launched petrol-powered siblings while featuring distinctive aesthetic enhancements to showcase its clean energy credentials.

Chief among these is a totally revamped front end where the traditional grille has been replaced with an aerodynamic structure that eliminates the need for airflow to a radiator.

One of the key factors enabling Omoda's successful transition from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion is its next generation platform. Unlike many other manufacturers that require significant redesigning to accommodate electric motors and battery packs, the C5 platform has been designed with different propulsion options in mind.

Consequently, the C5 EV offers the same interior space and driving dynamics as its turbo-petrol counterpart, despite featuring a completely different drivetrain setup.

This adaptable platform also positions Omoda to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the C5 in the future, ensuring a range of sustainable mobility options for customers.

“The C5 EV is not merely a concept, and the first left-hand drive models have already been shipped to destinations across the world,” said Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Omoda South Africa.

“The model is under study for South Africa and other right-hand drive countries like Australia and we look forward to testing the model on local soil.”

