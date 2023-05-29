The suede seats feel nice and grippy when driving through corners, and the N Line treatment adds a sporty vibe to a cabin that already scores high on modern looks. The interior has an upmarket flair with its soft-touch surfaces and neat finishes, and the digital instrument panel and eight-inch infotainment screen provide the requisite high-tech feel.
LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Tucson N Line has more swagger and offroad ability
Image: Supplied
Hyundai has launched a Tucson with all-wheel drive and more styling swagger.
Priced at R799,000, the new Tucson R2.0 N Line becomes the new flagship of a range that has until been offered in front-wheel drive models since its arrival in March 2022.
The Tucson has sold more than 7-million units since 2004 to make it the brand’s best-selling SUV worldwide, and the fourth-generation vehicle has a futuristic new look with “parametric” lights hidden behind a geometric radiator grille and e only visible when switched on. Then the dark chrome facets of the grille transform into jewel-like shapes and and the jewel theme continues in the vehicle’s prominently chiselled sides.
The new Tucson R2.0 N Line has cosmetic upgrades to differentiate it from the R749,900 Tucson Elite which until has served as the top model in the line up. These include N Line-exclusive front and rear bumpers, a dark black chrome radiator grille and exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the sporting décor is boosted by sporty aluminium pedals, artificial leather-and-suede N Line seats and red N Line detailing. The car also has interior mood lighting and an electric tailgate as added features over the already well-specced Elite.
REVIEW | Alfa Romeo Tonale is the most fun you can have in a small SUV
The main reason for the N Line’s R50,000 premium over the Elite is its all-wheel drive system, which allows the SUV to tackle harsher turf than with front-wheel drive. The Tucson’s 181mm ride height is a little lower than the segment average but its HTRAC multi terrain control actively distributes traction between the front and rear wheels according to driving conditions, helping prevent the vehicle from getting stuck on slippery and muddy surfaces. Downhill brake control and hill-start assist are additional driver aids that assist both on- and off-road.
The all-wheel drive version adds 70kg to bring the curb weight to 1,680kg.
The range-topping Tucson is otherwise mechanically identical to the Elite, with power supplied by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine with outputs of 137kW and 416Nm, fed to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It’s a smooth and punchy powerplant that kept the midsized SUV cruising effortlessly on open roads at the vehicle’s media launch in Gauteng last week. With a quoted top speed of 201km/h and a 0-100km/h sprint of 9.4 seconds, the refined four-cylinder engine delivers a good spread of torque across the rev range, and pulls off without significant turbo lag. It’s impressively frugal too, and the test vehicle averaged 6.6l/100km on the mostly open-road drive, with Hyundai claiming a combined town/freeway figure of 7.4l.
Image: Supplied
The suede seats feel nice and grippy when driving through corners, and the N Line treatment adds a sporty vibe to a cabin that already scores high on modern looks. The interior has an upmarket flair with its soft-touch surfaces and neat finishes, and the digital instrument panel and eight-inch infotainment screen provide the requisite high-tech feel.
Like the Tucson Elite, the new N Line version comes fully loaded with driver-assist features that include a lane-keeping aid, fatigue detection, rear cross-traffic alert, park assist with a rearview camera, and adaptive cruise control.
Standard comfort items such as electrically-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling, a moonroof and a heated steering wheel make the Tucson one of the most luxuriously equipped SUVs in a segment that includes rivals like the VW Tiguan, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota Rav4. SUVs and crossovers account for around 45% of South Africa’s new-car sales, making it the largest segment.
Hyundai also has one of the market’s best warranties at seven years/200,000km, together with a six-year/90,000km service plan.
