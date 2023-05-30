This intricate design is offset by a total of 1,183 "stars" – 799 white and 384 blue – each individually placed in the leather canvas through perforated holes, precisely chalked and punched by hand. To add to the Headliner's mystique and ambiance, the twinkling effect of the fibre-optic "stars" is further enhanced for an even more enchanting glow.
New Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow inspired by edge of space
It captures the deep blue colour of the upper layers of the planet’s atmosphere
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the ethereal new Black Badge Cullinan "Blue Shadow".
Inspired by the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 100km above the Earth’s surface where outer space begins, this luxury SUV comes licked in spectacular shade of "Stardust Blue" paint that captures the deep blue colour of the upper layers of the planet’s atmosphere.
This breathtaking new hue is contrasted by a satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper insert sets, the dark finish of which is inspired by the thermal tiles used to shield homebound space shuttles from the intense heat of atmospheric re-entry.
Image: Supplied
Drawing further from the exotic materials used in spacecrafts, the SUV's Spirit of Ecstasy is created using 3D printing techniques in titanium and finished with a thin layer of blue-tinted lacquer, which adds pearlescence while revealing the titanium’s grained texture.
The Black Badge infinity logo and Blue Shadow Private Collection name have also been engraved on the Spirit of Ecstasy base and infilled with Charles Blue. Completing the exterior aesthetic, Blue Shadow’s wheels are subtly darkened using a translucent lacquer.
Image: Supplied
Step inside and you will discover an equally mesmerising cabin home to a unique painted fascia and door panels that mimic the transition from blue sky to the inky darkness of space. This was achieved by using six layers of paint: five different shades of blue and a deep black hue combine to produce a three-dimensional effect.
This is finished off with a clear-coat incorporating blue and clear glass particles to add further depth and lustre.
The fascia is completed with a special clock, which features light blue anodised details and blue shadow engraving.
Another fascinating feature of the Blue Shadow is its bespoke Starlight Headliner sporting intricate embroidery representing the Moon's surface. Five different colours of thread, each applied with a different technique to produce a distinctive texture, were used to create no less than 250,000 separate stitches – a process that takes two days to complete.
Image: Supplied
This intricate design is offset by a total of 1,183 "stars" – 799 white and 384 blue – each individually placed in the leather canvas through perforated holes, precisely chalked and punched by hand. To add to the Headliner's mystique and ambiance, the twinkling effect of the fibre-optic "stars" is further enhanced for an even more enchanting glow.
In a first for Rolls-Royce, the front and rear seats feature a perforated artwork, inspired by the view of Earth from space. Formed from tiny perforations in the leather, the pattern conjures up the impression of shifting clouds swirling over the continents and oceans. These perforations are made in two different sizes: the smaller (0.8mm in diameter) form the land, while the slightly larger (1.2mm) define the sea; the blank spaces of leather in between represent the clouds.
The seats' perforation pattern is extended to the picnic table backs. Once lowered, the picnic tables themselves are finished in Piano Black veneer and incorporate a glass sparkle finish, evoking the view into deep space.
Rolls-Royce has produced just 62 examples of the Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow. Available exclusively via the Private Office, every last one has so far been spoken for.
