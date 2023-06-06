Lexus raises curtain on new LBX subcompact crossover

Technology levels are high and customers can look forward to a cutting-edge 12.3-inch digital instrument display and Lexus Link Connect infotainment system operated via a 9.8-inch touchscreen. The latter features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as the “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant, which responds to voice commands from the driver and front seat passenger.
Lexus on Monday revealed its all-new LBX subcompact crossover.
Designed for conquering crowded European cities, the LBX is built on a modified version of the Japanese firm's GA-B global architecture platform and at 4,190mm long is exactly 305mm shorter than its next-in-line UX sibling. This urban-friendly footprint is boosted by a width of 1,825mm, height of 1,545mm high and wheelbase of 2,580mm.
Standout styling features include an intriguing new “deconstructed” Lexus spindle grille, slim LED headlamp clusters incorporating daytime running lights and turn indicators as well as aggressively raked A-pillars designed to make the cabin appear more compact and the bonnet longer. The resultant sporty profile is complemented by large 18-inch alloy wheels and super short fore and aft overhangs.
At the rear you will notice the latest evolution of the Lexus signature L-shaped light bar linking the two taillamp clusters, while the licence plate is housed in the bumper to declutter the tailgate.
From launch Lexus will be offering the LBX with a single power unit: a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine boosted by a single hybrid electric motor. Juiced by a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery, the latter culminates in a combined system output of 100kW and 185Nm of torque. This is fed to the front axle via an electronic continuously variable transmission.
The firm's advanced E-Four all-wheel drive system is available as an option and when fitted will equip the LBX with an additional electric motor fitted to the rear axle. This improves traction and roadholding over a broader spread of terrains.
Though the LBX might be diminutive in size, it remains a true dyed-in-the-wool Lexus, designed to cosset occupants in class-leading luxury. As such you can expect low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels and a minimalist cabin awash with high-end materials such as multilayer charcoal trim inlays, semi-aniline leather, as well as the option of new vegan-friendly synthetic leather that extends to the seat coverings, steering wheel, shift lever and door trims. Ambient mood lighting with 50 hues is also included.
Technology levels are high and customers can look forward to a cutting-edge 12.3-inch digital instrument display and Lexus Link Connect infotainment system operated via a 9.8-inch touchscreen. The latter features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as the “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant, which responds to voice commands from the driver and front seat passenger.
Over-the-air software updates for the vehicle's multimedia and safety systems are standard, while additional niceties such as a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, head-up display, Panasonic nanoe-X air purification system and a powered rear tailgate are available as cost options.
For safer driving in all conditions, the LBX sports Lexus Safety System Plus — a full suite of active driver aids including a pre-collision system with intersection turn assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing/lane keep assist and road sign assist. These are joined by a Lexus e-latch electric door release system with safe exit assist, a driver monitor, intelligent parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert and a blind spot monitor.
LBX customers can also use the Lexus Bespoke Build service to personalise their vehicle. This covers everything from changing the colour of the seat belts and upholstery embroidery patterns, to stitching colour, trim ornamentation and more. According to Lexus there are 330,000 possible combinations, so owners can really go to town.
Lexus says that the the new LBX will go into production in late 2023.
Sales will begin in European and selected global markets from early 2024. South Africa is still under study.
