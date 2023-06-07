Volvo has launched the electric EX30 as its smallest SUV to date. The car has a focus on affordability but hasn’t put performance on the back burner, with the flagship model promising a supercar-like 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds.
When it goes on sale in South Africa in the first quarter of 2024, the five-model range will be priced between R775,900 and R995,900, putting it among a small handful of electric cars selling for under R1m. The least expensive electric Volvo now is the XC40 P6 Recharge for R1,075,000.
The local order books for the EX30 open on June 8 and it will be available in single-motor and dual-motor versions with different power outputs and a range of up to 480km on a charge. At 4,233mm long the EX30 slots in under the 4,425mm XC40 as the brand’s smallest car.
Unveiled in Milan, Italy, for its global debut on Wednesday, the EX30 follows the introduction of the larger electric EX90 in November.
The Swedish firm is directly targeting Tesla with its competitive pricing after Elon Musk’s firm cut prices several times this year as competition heats up in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Volvo aims for half its sales volumes to be EVs by 2025 and 100% by 2030, and described the EX30 as a premium electric SUV for a similar price to combustion engine-powered equivalents.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New Volvo EX30 will be one of South Africa's most affordable EVs
The smallest Volvo SUV will also be capable of a supercar-like 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The model is offered with two battery types. Cheaper LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries are targeted at clients mostly travelling within cities or over shorter distances, helping to keep the car's entry price down, Volvo said. More efficient NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) batteries offer an extended range of up to 480km.
Volvo says the cost of ownership for the EX30 is lower than its other EVs and most competitors in the compact SUV EV segment. On a public fast charger the car can be juiced up from 10% to 80% in a little over 25 minutes.
Locally, the car will be available in two power outputs and three levels of specification.
Entry to the range is the two-wheel drive Core Single Motor which provides 200kW of power and 343Nm of torque. The 51kWh battery provides a claimed 344km range and standard features include auto cruise control, LED headlights, rear view camera and 18-inch wheels. Quoted performance is 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and, like all Volvos today, top speed is limited to 180km/h.
New Volvo EX30 will be the marque's greenest car yet
Next up is the EX30 Plus Single Motor ER, with the same outputs but a more powerful 69kWh battery that extends the driving range to 480km and snips the 0-100 time to 5.3 seconds. It adds features such as a digital key, power operated tailgate, wireless phone charger, two-zone climate control, a 1,000W Harman Kardon premium sound system with a first of its kind soundbar and 19-inch wheels.
The all wheel-drive Twin Motor Performance brings 315kW and 543Nm to the party and promises that 3.6 second 0-100 sprint, making it the quickest Volvo to date. With a range of 460km, the Twin Motor Performance is available in Plus guise with the same specifications and a range-topping Ultra model with extra features such as a panoramic roof, 360º camera, electrically adjustable front seats and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Ultra is also available as a Single Motor model.
Being Volvos, the EX30s are packed with safety and collision-avoidance technology, including a feature that prevents the doors being opened when the car senses cyclists or pedestrians passing.
Image: Supplied
The interior design lays on the Swedish firm’s typical modern, minimalistic design and, like the recently launched C40 Recharge, features recycled and renewable materials.
In connectivity, it offers a 12.3-inch high-resolution central display running the latest Android-powered infotainment system and over the air update functionality.
“The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company,” said Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan.
“We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty, because it delivers everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.”
Prices:
