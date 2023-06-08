New Models

Mission X Concept hints at Porsche’s electric supercar ambitions

09 June 2023 - 09:01 By Hannah Elliott
The Porsche Mission X evokes multiple race cars from throughout its history.
The Porsche Mission X evokes multiple race cars from throughout its history.
Image: Supplied

A question long asked by Porsche fans to Porsche brass may finally have an answer: “When are you going to make a new supercar?” 

Announced on Thursday on the 75th anniversary of the Stuttgart-based automaker, the Mission X concept car is an electric hypercar design study not yet confirmed for production, according to a Porsche spokesperson, but not entirely ruled out either. Porsche’s last high-speed car, the 918 Spyder, ended production in 2015. 

The Porsche Mission X evokes multiple race cars from throughout its history. It comes with doors that open upward toward the front, like those of the Porsche 917 that raced in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Its lightweight glass dome and carbon fibre exoskeleton recall to mind the Porsche 963 used in endurances races like the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans.
Its lightweight glass dome and carbon fibre exoskeleton recall to mind the Porsche 963 used in endurances races like the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans.
Image: Supplied

Its headlights carry the same vertical lines as those of the Porsche 906 and 908 that raced in the 1960s. Its lightweight glass dome and carbon fibre exoskeleton recall to mind the Porsche 963 used in endurances races like the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans.

Inside, two seats are covered in brown and grey leather, seat belts come with six points of restraint, and the steering wheel is open at the top above switches and paddle shifters, similar to a Formula One-style set-up. The tyres are staggered, with 20-inch wheels on the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, which helps improve aerodynamics. 

It comes with doors that open upward toward the front, like those of the Porsche 917 that raced in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
It comes with doors that open upward toward the front, like those of the Porsche 917 that raced in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Image: Supplied

Oliver Blume, chair of the executive board of Porsche, described the Mission X as “a dream car” in a statement to press.

“It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past, like the 959, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder.”

The Mission X is shorter, but wider and taller, than both the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, and comes with what the carmaker described as an “ultra high-performance” electric powertrain, but the spokesperson declined to share specific figures for power and speed related to the concept vehicle.

Inside, two seats are covered in brown and grey leather, seat belts come with six points of restraint, and the steering wheel is open at the top above switches and paddle shifters, similar to a Formula One-style set-up.
Inside, two seats are covered in brown and grey leather, seat belts come with six points of restraint, and the steering wheel is open at the top above switches and paddle shifters, similar to a Formula One-style set-up.
Image: Supplied

“While we don’t have performance data or weight specifically for the Mission X, if it were to go into series production, it would have a power-to-weight ratio of roughly 1:1 (one kilogram per metric horsepower (0.735kW),” they said.

By comparison, the 918 Spyder weighs in at 1.8kg per metric horsepower (0.735kW), which indicates the Mission X vehicle would be much faster than its predecessor.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

New Volvo EX30 will be one of South Africa’s most affordable EVs

The smallest Volvo SUV will also be capable of a supercar-like 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing unveils a sporty Prius

The beefed-up hybrid car pays tribute to the Le Mans 24 Hour race which has its centenary this weekend
Motoring
2 days ago

Lexus raises curtain on new LBX subcompact crossover

Designed for conquering crowded European cities, the LBX is built on a modified version of the Japanese firm's GA-B global architecture platform and ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa loses bid to host F1 over its ‘friendship with Russia’ news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts news
  5. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed