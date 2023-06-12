Customers can also look forward to an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is connected to a punchy Harman/Kardon sound system linked to 12 speakers (including a subwoofer) as well as four USB ports. Leather upholstery is standard as are heated front and rear seats.
Convenience features include Subaru's rather useful hands-free tailgate (simply wave your hand or arm in front of the rear Subaru badge and it'll open automatically), as well as its DriverFocus distraction mitigation system. Making use of cameras and facial recognition, the latter monitors driver fatigue and sounds an alert when it thinks a break is needed.
The new Subaru XT is available in a choice of nine body colours: Autumn Green Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Storm Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Crimson Red Pearl, Dark Blue Pearl and Brilliant Bronze Metallic.
Pricing starts at R959,000 and includes a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.
Subaru Outback gets a turbo boost
Image: Supplied
Subaru announced on Monday that it's boosting its Outback range with a turbo model.
The new flagship Subaru Outback XT is equipped with a 2.4l four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine pushing out a substantial 183kW and 350Nm of torque. Paired to a lightweight Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), this force-fed muscle is sent to all paws via Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system.
The Outback XT features an increased towing capacity of 2,400kg and will scamper from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.
Riding on a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, the Outback XT comes equipped with a raft of standard features including the Japanese firm's award-winning EyeSight driver assistance system. The latter makes use of dual camera-based technology and integrates features and assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure, sway warning, lane keep assist and lead vehicle start alert.
Image: Supplied
