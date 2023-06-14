The big dog of the Lexus range, the LX, is listed on the brand's website from R2,434,600 for the 500d and R2,899,000 for the full-cream 600 VIP model. Yes, it really does feature the acronym VIP as part of its official handle. Prepare for an opulent experience as the VIP boasts highlights that include a 25-speaker sound system, captain-chair seating for the second row, wood trim and lashings of semi-aniline leather.
In April Volkswagen soft-launched its refreshed Polo Vivo GT. Next month we'll get to test it at an event in Kariega, where the Vivo and regular Polo are manufactured. As before, the Vivo GT is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit delivering 81kW/200Nm. Silver mirror caps, 17-inch wheels, GT decals, red interior stitching and a new exterior colour choice (Wild Cherry Red); are among the highlights of the updated model. It costs R336,100.
Four new models coming to South Africa in July
A quartet of new models might help ease the frigid clutches of winter's grip. If you're in the market for your next ride — or just a keen observer of the local motor firmament — keep an eye out for our impressions of the latest from Alfa Romeo, Lexus and Volkswagen this July.
Let's go alphabetically, with the passionate Italian brand that we all seem to love despite the long-standing quirks and reservations associated with ownership. Who doesn't dream about owning an Alfa Romeo of some variety at least once in this lifetime?
While the sporting Giulia sedan is aimed at enthusiasts, the more practical body format of the Stelvio sport-utility vehicle (SUV) gives it broader appeal. It's a soulful alternative to the usual suspects in the category, such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
Expect revised styling cues for the latest Stelvio, incorporating traits that bring the model in line with the newer Tonale. That includes the triplet-headlamp lighting signature and more interior digitisation.
It's been a while since Lexus launched new products in South Africa. Next month the carmaker will release the latest iteration of its medium-sized NX SUV as well as the flagship LX, which shares an identity with the revered Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
Technically, the NX isn't a fresh release: it was quietly added to the range in 2022. But next month's event will be the first time the nation's motoring media will get a chance to touch, taste and evaluate it. The range kicks off at R939,800 for the 250 EX and tops out at R1,176,600 for the 350 F Sport.
Visually, it's an evolution of the pleated, origami-inspired aesthetic of its predecessor, with more dramatic kinks and curves in the bodywork. The interior promises to be more driver-centric than before, incorporating the concept of “Tazuna”, which is the Japanese word for a horse's reins and refers to the connection between a steed and its rider.
