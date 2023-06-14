For a more upmarket ambiance, the cabin of the upgraded Discovery Sport wears a new gear shifter surrounded by a dark anodised aluminium trim finisher and an elegant three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.
Refreshed Discovery Sport arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The updated Discovery Sport line-up is now available in South Africa and hits the road wearing a host of exterior and interior updates designed to give it a fresh new look.
Dynamic models score an extra shot of visual menace courtesy of a contrast roof, while the badging script, radiator grille, lower body sills and lower portions of the bumpers are now finished in distinctive gloss black.
New optional alloy wheel designs include a 21-inch in gloss black and 19-inch in the same colour or a smart diamond-turned finish.
Varesine Blue has also been added to the 2023 Discovery Sport exterior paint palette.
Image: Supplied
Available with up to seven seats, the interior of the Discovery Sport features a revamped cockpit, equipped as standard with a digital instrument cluster and a much simplified (read far fewer physical buttons) centre console that's home to the firm's floating, 11.4-inch curved-glass touchscreen. The latter controls the latest Pivi Pro2 infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Other niceties include an inductive charging pad, additional centre console stowage space and dual USB-C charging ports in each row of seating.
Seven-seater models benefit from third-row climate control.
Image: Supplied
For a more upmarket ambiance, the cabin of the upgraded Discovery Sport wears a new gear shifter surrounded by a dark anodised aluminium trim finisher and an elegant three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.
While Dynamic SE models feature DuoLeather interiors in a choice of three colours, customers can opt for vegan-friendly Suedecloth paired to a luxuriously soft, non-leather Luxtec made from recycled polyester microfibre.
The flagship Discovery Dynamic HSE is available with Ebony Windsor Leather, with Lunar Grey contrast detailing on the seats. Alternatively, clients can choose a DuoTone Light Oyster and Ebony trim, offering a distinctive two-tone finish that makes the interior pop.
Image: Supplied
On the powertrain front, the Discovery Sport range carries on as it did before with the D200, P250 and P300e plug-in hybrid. The latter features revised battery chemistry, a tweak that apparently offers an improved real-world electric driving range of up to 47km.
DC charging is standard, enabling the battery to go from 0-80% charge in 30 minutes.
The 2023 Discovery Sport line-up is now available to order. Pricing starts at R1,305,400.
