Mercedes-Benz reveals Vision One-Eleven concept
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has raised the curtain on its spiffy new Vision One-Eleven concept car.
Basically a modern day interpretation of the German marque's C 111 experimental vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s (basically mobile test beds for rotary and turbodiesel engines, among other then cutting-edge technologies), the Vision One-Eleven sports a similar loud orange paint scheme as well as a pair of flush-fit gull-wing doors.
While its low and streamlined silhouette embraces the Mercedes-Benz 'one-bow' design philosophy, the front of the Vision One-Eleven is a futuristic rendition of its predecessor headlined by a pair of round lights in digitised form. Framed by a glowing light bar, this standout feature is complemented by a U-shaped and strongly profiled front apron as well as a black air intakes cut into the bonnet.
Image: Supplied
Follow those large-diameter wheels and matte black side skirts — traced by blue LEDs — to the rear of the Vision One-Eleven and you will discover similarly digitised taillights plus a massive air-diffuser, which really wouldn't look out of place on a Le Mans Hypercar.
Look beyond the extrovert façade, however, and you will find the Vision One-Eleven concept is not just an exterior design flex but a vehicle for showcasing the firm's very latest in electric powertrain technology. In this case a pair of advanced axial-flux motors.
Developed by YASA — a UK-based electric-motor manufacturer Mercedes-Benz acquired in 2021 — these units are lighter, more compact and more powerful than comparable radial-flux motors currently used in 99% of all electric cars. With higher and more enduring power reserves, they are also said to offer increased straight-line performance.
