VW gives first details of new third-generation Tiguan

Volkswagen has thrown us a few tasty titbits of information about its all-new Tiguan.

In the final stages of development, this third-generation version of Wolfburg's best-selling sport utility vehicle uses the German firm's latest MQB evo underpinnings. This adaptable platform allows for a variety of powertrains to be used including turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). According to Volkswagen, the latter will offer a maximum all-electric driving range of up to 100km. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.