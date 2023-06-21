In terms of powertrain, the Evoque continues as before with customers able to choose tried and tested turbodiesel power in the D200 or more modern petrol plug-in hybrid electric propulsion in the P300e. The latter offers updated battery chemistry Range Rover says is good for a real world electric only driving range of up to 48km. Rapid DC charging architecture is also fitted as standard, enabling the 14.9kWh battery to go from 0-100% charge in about two hours when using a 7kW home charger.
Range Rover Evoque gets a facelift — this is how much it costs in SA
Image: Supplied
Range Rover has unveiled its refreshed Evoque line-up.
Building on the dapper looks of the outgoing model, this overhauled SUV sports updated exterior styling with a new radiator grille and super-slim Pixel LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights. Standard on Dynamic HSE and Autobiography derivatives, these units use four pixel modules containing 67 precisely controlled LEDs.
Image: Supplied
They also feature the firm's Dynamic Bend Lighting technology, which uses speed and steering data to respond to the road ahead and illuminate dark corners and verges. The high beam range can focus light almost 500 metres ahead for optimum visibility.
Customers can also look forward to the addition of three fresh new exterior paint colours (Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze) as well as the option of a contrast roof in Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze. Further upping the personalisation ante is a total of eight alloy wheel designs up to 21 inches in size. Five new finishes are available, including diamond-turned on the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography and Dynamic HSE.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you'll find a streamlined interface with physical buttons incorporated into the gigantic 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. Love it or hate it, everything from the climate to the volume control is digital. The latest Pivi Pro2 infotainment interface is fitted as standard and offers wireless smartphone mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other tasty tech nuggets include inductive charging, Amazon Alexa support, over-the-air software updates, as well as the latest twin embedded eSIM technology offering fuss-free access to online Apps such and Spotify and Deezer.
There's also a handy smartphone App, which Range Rover says customers can use to check the status of their vehicle, remotely lock or unlock the doors, precondition the cabin's climate settings and schedule the charging of plug-in hybrid model derivatives.
Image: Supplied
While a sliding panoramic roof creates an airy feeling inside the cabin, the option of new vegan-friendly upholstery alongside traditional leather makes the updated Evoque a more sustainable place to spend time in. Range Rover has also applied new Moonlight Chrome detailing to the SUV's steering wheel, centre console trim and air vents. This is offset by trim finishers available in Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium, with the flagship Autobiography getting a Shadow Grey Ash veneer.
Specify the optional Comfort Pack (standard on the Autobiography) and you'll benefit from Cabin Air Purification Plus; an advanced climate control filtration system designed to siphon out harmful particulates and pathogens measuring 2.5 micrometres and smaller.
Image: Supplied
