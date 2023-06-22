For now, the new Stelvio will only be available in Veloce specification, with the fruitier Stelvio Q joining it later this year. Power comes courtesy a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out 206kW and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, this is distributed to all paws via a Q4 all-wheel drive system that can send up to 50% of the engine torque to the front axle in less than 150ms.
So how much will it set you back? Well according to Alfa Romeo, the refreshed Stelvio Veloce retails at R1,205,500, with the only available option being a sunroof (R20,000). For peace of mind this includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
- TimesLIVE group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the SUV's press launch this week, so stay tuned for his first driving impressions.
Rejuvenated Alfa Romeo Stelvio rolls into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The freshly-fettled Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV has touched down in South Africa.
Launched in 2016, this BMW X3/Porsche Macan rival has been brought up to date with a revised front end home to a restyled “Trilobo” radiator grille and striking new "3+3" headlamps sporting LED adaptive matrix technology. Designed to adapt to oncoming cars so as not to blind their drivers, these fancy night-slayers not only create a family connection with the Tonale, but also recall the great Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato of the 1990s.
Image: Supplied
The rear end of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been lightly massaged with the fitment of new LED taillamp clusters with a transparent glass finish. So far so subtle.
The cabin of the mid-size SUV has been jazzed-up with numerous technology upgrades, including a deep-set instrument cluster, home to a fully digital 12.3-inch TFT screen. Replacing the analogue dials of yesteryear, customers can have it relay crucial driving information using one of three preset layouts: Evolved, Relax, and Heritage. The latter gets our seal of approval as it mimics the gauges used by Alfa Romeo in the 1960s and 1970s, with distinctive details such as inverted numbers appearing at the end of the speedometer.
Image: Supplied
