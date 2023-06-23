MG Motor UK has confirmed that its new Cyberster electric sports car will make its global debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, and take on the hill climb.
The boldly styled two-seater convertible will be showcased on the main MG stand, allowing festivalgoers a close look at its styling. Signature exterior highlights include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, scissor doors and a Kammback (chopped-off) tail.
MG doesn’t divulge powertrain figures.
“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed, and with a global debut. The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically advanced EV. Two further debuts are planned, demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate,” said Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK.
MG unveiling new electric sports car at Goodwood Festival
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “We are delighted that MG Motor UK will be returning to Goodwood this summer, and honoured that it has chosen the Festival of Speed to host the global debut for the MG Cyberster. With such rich history between Goodwood and MG, and ahead of its centenary in 2024, I’m thrilled MG will be so much part of the festival this year.”
The festival will run from July 13-16.
The iconic British marque, owned by Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation, will showcase two other EV performance cars. They will appear in the First Glance paddock, including a British-designed and built prototype code-named EX4.
