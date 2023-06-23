New Models

You can now own the record-slaying McMurtry Spéirling fan car

23 June 2023 - 11:37 By Motoring Reporter
McMurtry will produce 100 examples of the Spéirling fan car, each wearing a price tag of £820,000 (about R19.4m) plus taxes.
Image: McMurtry

If you've got the money, you can now put a record-breaking McMurtry Spéirling in your garage. Last seen taking names at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where fearless development and IndyCar driver Max Chilton flew up Lord March's driveway in a record 39.08 seconds, it has been confirmed that this lightweight all-electric fan car is entering limited-series production, with customer deliveries expected to commence in 2025. 

Built on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the Spéirling is equipped with a 60kWh battery powering dual electric motors. With 745kW flowing to the rear axle, this sub-1,000kg road rocket is capable of reaching 0-100 km/h in 1.4 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h. Perhaps even more impressive is its cornering ability, which comes courtesy of McMurtry’s fan downforce system, designed to give drivers a step change in usable grip. Essentially sucking the vehicle down to the ground, it allows the Spéirling to pull over 3G through some of the tightest corners on Grand Prix Circuits, for example, "The Loop" and "Village" at Silverstone in the UK or the famous Monaco hairpin if one can gain track access.

The Spéirling weighs less than 1,000kg and sucks to the ground using a bespoke fan downforce system.
Image: McMurtry

Compared with the prototype that wowed spectators at Goodwood, this production version, named the Spéirling Pure, features a raft of enhancements, including wider slick tyres, re-engineered suspension and bodywork, revised wheel arch and underbody aerodynamics, plus a new fan system and battery with better thermal management and 3% mass saving.

Eligible for track programmes such as the GT1 Sports Club, the Spéirling Pure is capable of doing 10 laps of Silverstone at lap-record pace, then fast charging in 20 minutes to run again. McMurtry says it has potential to go even faster, for a shorter qualifying simulation.

The British marque plans to build 100 examples, each wearing a price tag of £820,000 (about R19.4m) plus taxes. For more information visit McMurty.com.

