BMW teases new BMW M5 Touring

26 June 2023 - 19:46
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The next-generation BMW M5 will offer a Touring wagon variant – the first time since 2007.
Image: Supplied

BMW confirmed on Monday that its next-generation M5 will be getting a Touring wagon variant. As longtime fans of fruity estate cars such as the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, we at TimesLIVE Motoring think this is news worth celebrating. 

Set to be launched in 2024, the M5 Touring will likely sport a similar hybrid powertrain setup to that of the XM. This means a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine boosted by an electric motor and battery pack. Though the press release makes no mention of power figures, we do know that the XM in its most potent Label Red form is capable of 550kW.

The M5 Touring will adopt a hybrid powertrain similar to that in the BMW XM.
Image: Supplied

In addition to being astronomically fast in a straight line, BMW goes on to state that the M5 Touring will be the "perfect symbiosis of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness." So, one car to do it all then. 

The first BMW M5 Touring prototypes will be unleashed upon Munich streets within the next few days, where they'll go up against everything from stop-start traffic to high-speed motorway jaunts. This will be followed by some intensive evaluation at the M division's headquarters in Garching as well as numerous laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

Watch this space for more information about this wonder wagon as it becomes available.

