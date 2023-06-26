In addition to being astronomically fast in a straight line, BMW goes on to state that the M5 Touring will be the "perfect symbiosis of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness." So, one car to do it all then.
The first BMW M5 Touring prototypes will be unleashed upon Munich streets within the next few days, where they'll go up against everything from stop-start traffic to high-speed motorway jaunts. This will be followed by some intensive evaluation at the M division's headquarters in Garching as well as numerous laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife
Watch this space for more information about this wonder wagon as it becomes available.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
BMW teases new BMW M5 Touring
Image: Supplied
BMW confirmed on Monday that its next-generation M5 will be getting a Touring wagon variant. As longtime fans of fruity estate cars such as the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, we at TimesLIVE Motoring think this is news worth celebrating.
Set to be launched in 2024, the M5 Touring will likely sport a similar hybrid powertrain setup to that of the XM. This means a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine boosted by an electric motor and battery pack. Though the press release makes no mention of power figures, we do know that the XM in its most potent Label Red form is capable of 550kW.
Image: Supplied
In addition to being astronomically fast in a straight line, BMW goes on to state that the M5 Touring will be the "perfect symbiosis of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness." So, one car to do it all then.
The first BMW M5 Touring prototypes will be unleashed upon Munich streets within the next few days, where they'll go up against everything from stop-start traffic to high-speed motorway jaunts. This will be followed by some intensive evaluation at the M division's headquarters in Garching as well as numerous laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife
Watch this space for more information about this wonder wagon as it becomes available.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
You can now own the record-slaying McMurtry Spéirling fan car
MG unveiling new electric sports car at Goodwood Festival
This is how much the new updated Mercedes A-Class will set you back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos