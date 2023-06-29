Whichever version strikes your fancy, both are powered by a bespoke 3.8l, four-valves per cylinder flat-six engine force-fed by two turbochargers.
Further benefitting from electric wastegates, air-to-water intercooling plus a horizontally mounted, electrically powered fan, Singer says this unit is good for "power outputs over 522kW at more than 9,000rpm". This is channeled to the rear wheels via an old-school six-speed manual transmission.
The chassis and tuning of the DLS Turbo can be tailored to suit customer preference. Track-oriented suspension and bespoke dampers with remote adjustment are among the options that may be considered, while carbon ceramic brake discs and feathery monobloc calipers are fitted as standard along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires.
New Singer DLS Turbo set to wow Goodwood Festival of Speed
Singer, perhaps the world's most respected restorer of the air-cooled Porsche 911, has revealed its latest creation, set to debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.
Based on a Type 964 Porsche 911 and built to honour the German marque's victorious 934/5 endurance racers of the 1970s, the new DLS Turbo packs some serious presence courtesy its chunky wheel arch flairs, gaping air intakes and gargantuan rear wing.
There's also a gorgeous set of staggered magnesium alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) that reinterpret the iconic turbofan design made popular in that 'golden age' of motorsport.
Now while the DLS Turbo is a brazen throwback to a time when sex was safe and racing dangerous, its sleek bodywork is anything but. Fashioned out of carbon fibre shaped by computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis, this lightweight skin not only adds strength and rigidity but also optimises aerodynamic performance at high speeds.
And while the central front intake and hood vent aid with engine cooling, the rear fender intakes and NACA ducts are designed to keep the car's brake and turbocharger temperatures in check.
Of course, DLS Turbo customers wishing for a less track-focused aesthetic can choose to forego the high-downforce rear wing and aggressive front bumper/splitter arrangement. Upon doing so, Singer will replace said items with a comparatively more subtle aero-optimised rear ducktail spoiler and a road-oriented front fascia designed to reduce drag.
Singer is apparently planning to build 99 examples of the DLS Turbo and although they haven't made official mention of price, we at TimesLIVE Motoring expect it to exceed the $2m (R37.3m) price tag that was applied to the naturally aspirated DLS unveiled in 2018.
The DLS Turbo will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 13-16.
