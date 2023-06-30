Ineos Automotive has launched a new Quartermaster double-cab version of its Grenadier SUV as a rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 double cab.
The British company doesn’t share technical details, but the Quartermaster is likely to share mechanicals with the six Grenadier SUV models already on sale in South Africa. They are powered by 3.0l BMW petrol and diesel engines, at prices starting from R1,513,100.
The new Grenadier double-cab bakkie is confirmed for the local market, but no dates have been announced. The Quartermaster makes its first public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 13.
Grenadier FCEV
Also making its first public appearance at the famous event is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology demonstrator. It uses power-train technology from Hyundai after a memorandum of understanding was entered into by the start-up and Korean firm in 2020.
Hyundai is a player in the FCEV sector and markets several hydrogen-powered vehicles, among them the Nexo SUV, while Ineos , through its subsidiary Inovyn, is Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, the critical technology that uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen for power generation, transportation and industrial use.
With the new Grenadier FCEV, the British firm seeks to showcase the future of zero-emissions technology for long-range 4x4 off-roaders.
Ineos teases new Grenadier double-cab bakkie
Image: Supplied
Ineos Automotive has launched a new Quartermaster double-cab version of its Grenadier SUV as a rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 double cab.
The British company doesn’t share technical details, but the Quartermaster is likely to share mechanicals with the six Grenadier SUV models already on sale in South Africa. They are powered by 3.0l BMW petrol and diesel engines, at prices starting from R1,513,100.
The new Grenadier double-cab bakkie is confirmed for the local market, but no dates have been announced. The Quartermaster makes its first public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 13.
Grenadier FCEV
Also making its first public appearance at the famous event is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology demonstrator. It uses power-train technology from Hyundai after a memorandum of understanding was entered into by the start-up and Korean firm in 2020.
Hyundai is a player in the FCEV sector and markets several hydrogen-powered vehicles, among them the Nexo SUV, while Ineos , through its subsidiary Inovyn, is Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, the critical technology that uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen for power generation, transportation and industrial use.
With the new Grenadier FCEV, the British firm seeks to showcase the future of zero-emissions technology for long-range 4x4 off-roaders.
READ MORE:
NEW MODELS | BYD ATTO 3 is one of SA's cheapest electric cars
New Honda CB750 Hornet buzzes into town
Mercedes joins forces with SVI to launch bullet-resistant V-Class
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos