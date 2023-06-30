New Honda CB750 Hornet buzzes into town

The feisty new Honda CB750 Hornet has arrived in South Africa. Joining the more trail-orientated XL750 Transalp introduced at the end of May, the Hornet is a street-focused naked bike designed for maximum riding enjoyment.

Tipping the scales at a mere 190kg, the CB750 Hornet is built around a lightweight yet rigid steel diamond frame, which cages a 755cc eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder petrol engine making 67.5kW at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.

As with its Transalp sibling, this smooth-revving unit is paired to a sophisticated throttle-by-wire system and a six-speed manual transmission that delivers power to the chain-driven rear wheel via an assist/slipper clutch. With a claimed fuel consumption of 23km/l, riders can expect a maximum cruising range of 340km from the motorcycle's sizeable 15.2l fuel tank. Incidentally, the shape of the latter was apparently inspired by a real hornet's wing.