New Honda CB750 Hornet buzzes into town
The feisty new Honda CB750 Hornet has arrived in South Africa. Joining the more trail-orientated XL750 Transalp introduced at the end of May, the Hornet is a street-focused naked bike designed for maximum riding enjoyment.
Tipping the scales at a mere 190kg, the CB750 Hornet is built around a lightweight yet rigid steel diamond frame, which cages a 755cc eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder petrol engine making 67.5kW at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.
As with its Transalp sibling, this smooth-revving unit is paired to a sophisticated throttle-by-wire system and a six-speed manual transmission that delivers power to the chain-driven rear wheel via an assist/slipper clutch. With a claimed fuel consumption of 23km/l, riders can expect a maximum cruising range of 340km from the motorcycle's sizeable 15.2l fuel tank. Incidentally, the shape of the latter was apparently inspired by a real hornet's wing.
The Hornet offers three preset rider modes, Sport, Standard and Rain. There's also a fully customisable User setting that allows the rider to adjust the bike's engine power, engine braking and torque control settings to better suit their riding style. Wheelie control is also included as standard to help prevent any embarrassing incidents.
As a naked bike it should come as no surprise that the Hornet sports an upright riding position and a manageable seat height of 795mm. A set of wide handlebars aid with manoeuvrability — especially in tight urban areas — while rear-set footpegs allow riders better control when testing the limits. Sporty handling is ensured thanks to the fitment of a Showa 41mm upside-down SFF-BP front fork offering 130mm of travel. This is complemented by a rear monoshock featuring 150mm of travel and five-stage preload adjustment. Braking duties are taken care of by dual 296mm rotors with four-piston calipers up front and a single 240mm disc and single piston caliper at the rear.
Available in either Pearl Glare White (with a Metallic Red Flame frame and anodised Red forks) or Graphite Matte Goldfinch Yellow, the Hornet comes loaded with technological niceties such as USB-C socket under the seat as well as a fully customisable five-inch TFT instrument cluster that displays everything from ground speed and engine revs, to fuel consumption and rider mode selection. Riders can also look forward to the Honda smartphone voice control system (compatible with Android and USB devices), full LED lighting and emergency stop signal technology for the rear indicators.
Three optional equipment packages are available, including the Sport Pack, which bolts on a quickshifter, fly screen, rear seat cowl and rider footpegs. Opt for the Style Pack and you can enjoy bar-end weights, a handlebar upper clamp holder, tank pad, wheel stripes and skid bungs. The Touring Pack, meanwhile, adds rear panniers plus a tank and seat bag.
Now available at Honda dealers, pricing for the all-new CB750 Hornet starts at R179,999.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.