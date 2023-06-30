The sporty cabin of the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition sets itself apart with full bucket seats upholstered in a mix of Graphite Blue leather and Graphite Blue corduroy. The headrests of these ultra-supportive body-huggers feature a “24h Le Mans” logo, while the centre armrest has the outline of the legendary Le Mans racetrack embossed into it.
Other highlights include model-specific doorsills and a GT sports steering wheel wrapped in Graphite Blue leather. The instrument cluster dials, seat stitching and face of the SportChrono clock are finished in a contrasting shade of silver.
Powering the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition is Porsche's familiar and formidable 3.0l turbocharged flat-six engine making 353kW and 570Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK transmission. Expect a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds and maximum speed of 311km/h.
Want one? We have bad news, as this model is available exclusively in France.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition celebrates the world’s greatest endurance race
Image: Supplied
Porsche on Thursday unveiled its new 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition, a modern high-performance sports car for the “gentleman driver”. Or so Porsche says.
Built to pay homage to the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this special edition model also exists to celebrate the German marque's history at the storied Circuit de la Sarthe. As such, it incorporates a slew of bespoke design touches, many of which are directly inspired by two race-winning cars — the 1951 Porsche 356 SL and 1998 911 GT1.
Secured to the rear lid grille is a unique badge with the “24h Le Mans” logo and laurel wreath design. This is joined by a “Born in Le Mans, Manufactured in Zuffenhausen” decal positioned under the bottom left side of the rear windscreen. The car's B-pillars benefit from Le Mans centenary badges incorporating the outline of the legendary French track.
The paint applied to the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition — Le Mans Silver Metallic (7SD) — is a recreation of the hue used on the 356 SL. Another nod to the 1951 race winner can be found on the distinctive “46" meatball decals applied to each door (the original car's starting number). The gold wheels, however, are inspired by the 911 GT1 as are the rear quarter windows that feature a louvre pattern reminiscent of air outlets.
The sporty cabin of the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition sets itself apart with full bucket seats upholstered in a mix of Graphite Blue leather and Graphite Blue corduroy. The headrests of these ultra-supportive body-huggers feature a “24h Le Mans” logo, while the centre armrest has the outline of the legendary Le Mans racetrack embossed into it.
Other highlights include model-specific doorsills and a GT sports steering wheel wrapped in Graphite Blue leather. The instrument cluster dials, seat stitching and face of the SportChrono clock are finished in a contrasting shade of silver.
Powering the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition is Porsche's familiar and formidable 3.0l turbocharged flat-six engine making 353kW and 570Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK transmission. Expect a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds and maximum speed of 311km/h.
Want one? We have bad news, as this model is available exclusively in France.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Ferrari unleashes savage new SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
New Singer DLS Turbo set to wow Goodwood Festival of Speed
Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos