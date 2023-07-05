Fiat Topolino offers two body styles for a charming urban commute

From launch Fiat will be offering the Topolino in two distinct body styles: a closed version and a more flamboyant open version known as the Dolcevita, which trades its roof and doors for a fabric soft-top and model-specific door sills and door ropes.
Image: Supplied
Fiat has given us more information about its adorable little Topolino electric city car.
Unveiled to the world in May, the Topolino (that's Italian for "baby mouse" in case you were wondering) shares the same basic underpinnings as the Citroën Ami but sports a far more retro exterior design — one that pays homage to the original Fiat 500 produced from 1936 to 1955.
A 5.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers a single electric motor mounted to the front axle for a maximum driving range of 75km. Top speed is governed to 45km/h.
If these figures don't sound especially impressive, remember that the Topolino is designed to traverse short distances in crowded European metropoles, a fact reinforced by its diminutive size (a mere 2.53m in length) and handy turning circle of just 7.2m.
From launch Fiat will be offering the Topolino in two distinct body styles: a closed version and a more flamboyant open version known as the Dolcevita, which trades its roof and doors for a fabric soft-top and model-specific door sills and door ropes.
Both are licked in a charming shade of Verde Vita paint and both ride on 14-inch wheels sporting a retro hubcap design.
There's also a rear luggage rack fitted with a bespoke fabric suitcase.
According to Fiat, the closed version can be customised with wooden effect stickers on the doors, while the Dolcevita's soft-top can be jazzed up with stripes similar to those found on old-school summer beach tents.
Some of the optional extras available to customers include a USB fan, Bluetooth speaker, thermal water bottle for both hot and cold drinks and two seat covers that convert into comfortable and soft beach towels when required.
Though Fiat is yet to announce pricing, it confirmed that the first Topolino models will reach Italian customers by the end of 2023. There are no plans to bring it to South Africa.
