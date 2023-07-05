Those who prefer petrol power can opt for the 150kW/320Nm CLE 200 (0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 240km/h) or the slightly more piquant CLE 300 that ups the all-important power ante to 190kW and 400Nm. Available exclusively with the Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system (it's optional on the CLE 200), you can expect this mid-tier model to hit 100km/h in 6.2 seconds. Maximum speed is pegged at a swift 250km/h.
Meet the stylish new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its all-new CLE Coupé. Designed to replace existing two-doored C-Class and E‑Class models, this exciting new addition to the marque’s model line-up is sure to strike a chord with those looking for something sporty and luxurious.
According to Mercedes-Benz, the bold new CLE Coupé measures 4,850mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,428mm tall; dimensions that make it the largest coupé in the mid-size segment. Compared to the outgoing C-Class Coupé it boasts a 25mm longer wheelbase, a feature which unlocks more interior space for passengers — particularly those sat in the rear where head, shoulder and knee room increases by 10mm, 19mm and 72mm respectively. The car’s boot offers an extra 60 litres of stowage space and can hold three golf bags.
Image: Supplied
This surprising practicality is complemented by handsome good looks, particularly up front where the brand’s characteristic forward-leaning “shark nose” marries a low-slung bonnet and flat LED headlights to a newly-penned, three-dimensional radiator grille. The latter flaunts a single louvre finished in gloss black with chrome trim and a central star. Behind it resides a new three-dimensional chrome mesh with a Mercedes-Benz pattern. Other standout features include a pleasingly short front overhang, a strongly inclined A-pillar, plumped-up shoulders and large wheels ranging from 18- to 20-inches in diameter.
Meanwhile, the rear of this imposing coupé model stands out with distinctive two-part LED tail light clusters with an intriguing three-dimensional lens design — a nice touch.
The interior of the CLE Coupé is almost identical to the current C-Class sedan. This means you’re treated to the same free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument display and centrally-mounted 11.9-inch touchscreen. With its user-friendly portrait format, the latter is used to command the latest third-generation MBUX infotainment system engineered to offer an exceptionally interactive entertainment experience with third-party apps and a new level of personalisation with automated convenience functions.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has also gone to town with ambient lighting. Indeed, the CLE Coupé sports a total of 64 user-switchable colours that drench everything from the trim strip of the instrument panel and centre console cupholders, to the seat adjustment unit and front footwells in your hue of choice. Ambient Lighting Plus is available as an option.
Exclusive to the CLE Coupé are new front seats featuring an avant-garde design with integrated headrests designed to discreetly accommodate two loudspeakers when customers specify the optional Burmester 3D surround sound system. To gain access to the rear of the cabin these chairs are unlocked via elegant loop made of Nappa leather.
On the powertrain front, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the CLE Coupé will be made available with a choice of three 2.0l four-cylinder engines, all of which benefit from 48-volt mild hybridisation. The CLE 220d turbodiesel is probably the most sensible choice of the lot and makes a respectable 150kW and 440Nm of torque — good enough for 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.5 seconds and a VO2 Max of 238km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at 4.7l/100km, which is a real boon in this day and age.
Image: Supplied
Those who prefer petrol power can opt for the 150kW/320Nm CLE 200 (0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 240km/h) or the slightly more piquant CLE 300 that ups the all-important power ante to 190kW and 400Nm. Available exclusively with the Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system (it's optional on the CLE 200), you can expect this mid-tier model to hit 100km/h in 6.2 seconds. Maximum speed is pegged at a swift 250km/h.
Those seeking an extra shot of performance can opt for the 3.0l six-cylinder CLE 450 4Matic sending out 280kW and 500Nm. It’ll race from zero to 100km/h in a mightily impressive 4.4 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h.
No matter which does it for you, all CLE Coupé models come standard with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. Manual shifts are possible via paddles on the steering wheel.
Though the CLE Coupé is built on the same MRA chassis as the C-Class sedan, it benefits from a more driver-focused set-up that rides 15mm closer to the ground. Customers can further sharpen their car’s reflexes by speccing the optional sports suspension, which bolts in stiffer springs and dampers for more precise handling characteristics at the limit.
Image: Supplied
Want more? Well, you’re in luck because Mercedes-Benz is offering a further option in the form of Dynamic Body Control suspension with continuously adjustable damping on the front and rear axles as well as rear-axle steering. The active chassis controls the damping characteristics in conjunction with the engine, gearbox and steering properties for each wheel individually to better suit the driving situation, speed and road surface conditions.
Though pricing is yet to be confirmed, the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé is expected to hit European showrooms at the end of 2023. Local introduction should follow thereafter.
