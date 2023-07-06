Expanded Lexus NX range arrives in South Africa

The second-generation Lexus NX line-up has been fleshed out with new models and features. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, this SUV stands out from its Teutonic rivals with an aggressively styled exterior sure to turn heads thanks to its huge spindle grille, narrow LED headlamps and extra-raked windscreen.

First seen in local dealerships from March last year, the range kicks off with the NX 250 EX bolted to a 2.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 152kW and 243Nm. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h time of 9.1 seconds, a top speed of 200km/h and a thirst of 7.1l/100km.

Equipment levels are high with an array of standard niceties, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam and rear roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you will find niceties such as dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, power-adjustable and heated/ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also a reverse camera and punchy 10-speaker Lexus Premium audio system.