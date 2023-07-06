Expanded Lexus NX range arrives in South Africa
The second-generation Lexus NX line-up has been fleshed out with new models and features. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, this SUV stands out from its Teutonic rivals with an aggressively styled exterior sure to turn heads thanks to its huge spindle grille, narrow LED headlamps and extra-raked windscreen.
First seen in local dealerships from March last year, the range kicks off with the NX 250 EX bolted to a 2.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 152kW and 243Nm. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h time of 9.1 seconds, a top speed of 200km/h and a thirst of 7.1l/100km.
Equipment levels are high with an array of standard niceties, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam and rear roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you will find niceties such as dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, power-adjustable and heated/ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also a reverse camera and punchy 10-speaker Lexus Premium audio system.
The cutting-edge active safety systems are equally impressive on the NX 250 EX and include the likes of intersection turn assist, emergency steering assist as well as a pre-collision system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection. Parking support brake with obstacle and vehicle detection is also fitted as standard, as is lane tracing assist.
Next in line is the new NX 350h EX equipped with a sophisticated and frugal hybrid power-train marrying a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine to dual electric motors and a lightweight lithium-ion battery pack. With a total power output of 179kW, you can expect 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds and a governed top speed of 200km/h. Fuel consumption measures in at an impressively low 5.0l/100km across the combined cycle. Drive is distributed to all wheels via the latest Lexus E-CVT (continuously variable transmission).
Those keen on a bit more vehicular opulence can opt for the mid-tier NX 350h SE sporting additional creature comforts in the form of a 17-speaker Mark Levison sound system, reverse camera with panoramic view monitor, heated rear seats, heads-up display, digital rear-view mirror, power rear door with hands-free functionality and leather seats (the EX makes do with synthesised leather). The SE grade also adds in steering wheel controls with touch-capacitive capability, acoustic glass, a panoramic roof, 20-inch alloy wheels, cornering lamps, a LED adaptive high beam system, headlamp cleaner and side mirrors with blind spot monitoring and an auto-tilt function when reversing. Additional driver aids include rear cross traffic alert and safe exit assist connected to the e-latch.
Aimed at driving enthusiasts, the NX 350h F Sport comes armed with a sporty exterior home to dark chrome detailing, a unique F Sport design mesh grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Customers can also pick between two exclusive paint hues, either White Nova and Poseidon Blue. This extra visual menace is complemented by an interior decked out with exclusive F Sport features including body-hugging sports seats, a leather F Sport steering wheel and shift knob plus aluminium pedals and footrest. The instrument cluster is also bespoke with a design inspired by the one found in the LFA supercar.
For sharper handling, Lexus engineers have equipped the NX 350h F Sport with adaptive variable suspension, a five-stage drive mode select system and performance dampers.
Completing the 2023 line-up is the non-hybrid NX 350F Sport fitted with a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 205kW and 430Nm. This is fed to all four paws via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims this model will scamper to 100km/h in 7.0 seconds and hit a VO2 Max of 200km/h all while returning 8.1l/100km. As with its hybrid sibling, NX 350F Sport comes with the same styling and chassis enhancements.
Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new 2023 Lexus NX range is as follows:
250 EX: R968,000
350h EX: R1,000,100
350h SE: R1,172,900
350h F Sport: R1,200,800
350F Sport: R1,211,900
A seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard. Hybrid models benefit from an additional eight-year/195,000km battery warranty.