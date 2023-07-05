Maruti hunts for high-end buyers in India with new Invicto SUV

Maruti Suzuki, renowned for its small and affordable cars targeting the mass market, unveiled a hybrid model with a base price of 2.48 million rupees (roughly R566,665) as it aims to make up ground in the premium segment.
India’s biggest carmaker introduced its seven-seater Invicto at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday. The vehicle, which includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, is based on the Innova Hycross, made by Maruti’s Japanese partner Toyota.
“We now see an opportunity in the 20 lakh rupee plus price bracket,” said Maruti’s senior executive officer for sales and marketing, Shashank Srivastava, adding that the automaker has been a market leader for cars priced under 10 lakh, which is 1 million rupees (roughly R227,532), “for decades”.
“It’s important to note the rising affluence of customers,” he said.
The Invicto marks a significant shift in Maruti’s strategy. On entering India in the 1980s, the automaker quickly gained a reputation for selling affordable cars after introducing the Maruti 800 — the first car for many Indians, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
With the country’s middle-class rapidly expanding in recent decades, Maruti has lost market share to rivals that have line-ups geared towards the rising demand for sport-utility vehicles and bigger cars. Hyundai’s local unit and Tata dominate the country’s SUV segment with their models Creta and Nexon.
Toshihiro Suzuki, president of parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, has said that Maruti failed to sustain its 50% market share in India due to the delay in launching SUVs. The company plans to roll out its first electric car — an SUV — in 2025 and focus on introducing battery-powered options in the small-car segment.
Suzuki intends to invest about 2.8 trillion rupees (roughly R637.2bn) by the end of the decade to strengthen products, bring in technologies and set up new facilities in India, Maruti CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said Wednesday. Maruti aims to introduce six EVs by fiscal year 2031 across different vehicle classes, he said.
Maruti hunts for high-end buyers in India with new Invicto SUV
Image: Bloomberg
