Opel has offered a sneak peek of its latest concept car, the Opel Experimental. The German carmaker will release details in the coming weeks with the complete revelation scheduled for IAA Mobility in Munich from September 5 to 10.
Opel CEO Florian Huettl expressed excitement: “As the name indicates, the Opel Experimental will provide a clear vision not only for a specific car line but for the entire brand. It will showcase the direction Opel is taking in the coming years and will significantly influence our next generation of production vehicles.”
The Opel Experimental marks a milestone in the evolution of Opel's highly acclaimed Bold and Pure design philosophy, which was first introduced in the GT X Experimental. This new concept car further refines the brand's identity within the Stellantis group by embodying the key brand pillars of Detox, Modern German, and Greenovation.
The Opel Experimental will present the recently unveiled new Opel “Blitz” emblem. The refreshed logo, featuring a sharper and more confident design, takes a prominent position at the centre of the compass — a crucial graphic design principle that forms the foundation of Opel's front, rear and interior elements.
The Opel Experimental carries on the rich tradition of concept cars that have originated from the marque's Rüsselsheim Design Centre. This long-standing practice dates back to 1965 when Opel became the first European brand to introduce a design study with the legendary Experimental GT.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Opel teases new visionary concept car
Image: Supplied
Opel has offered a sneak peek of its latest concept car, the Opel Experimental. The German carmaker will release details in the coming weeks with the complete revelation scheduled for IAA Mobility in Munich from September 5 to 10.
Opel CEO Florian Huettl expressed excitement: “As the name indicates, the Opel Experimental will provide a clear vision not only for a specific car line but for the entire brand. It will showcase the direction Opel is taking in the coming years and will significantly influence our next generation of production vehicles.”
The Opel Experimental marks a milestone in the evolution of Opel's highly acclaimed Bold and Pure design philosophy, which was first introduced in the GT X Experimental. This new concept car further refines the brand's identity within the Stellantis group by embodying the key brand pillars of Detox, Modern German, and Greenovation.
The Opel Experimental will present the recently unveiled new Opel “Blitz” emblem. The refreshed logo, featuring a sharper and more confident design, takes a prominent position at the centre of the compass — a crucial graphic design principle that forms the foundation of Opel's front, rear and interior elements.
The Opel Experimental carries on the rich tradition of concept cars that have originated from the marque's Rüsselsheim Design Centre. This long-standing practice dates back to 1965 when Opel became the first European brand to introduce a design study with the legendary Experimental GT.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bentley celebrating 20 years of the W12 engine at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port
Tesla tests the limits of Musk’s minimal model strategy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos