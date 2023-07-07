New Models

Brabus 900 Rocket R takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S to a new level of fast

07 July 2023 - 13:34 By MOTORING REPORTER
The Rocket R will go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds.
Image: Brabus Media

Famed German-based tuning house Brabus this week unveiled its wild new 900 Rocket R.

Basically a heavily modified Porsche 911 Turbo, the Rocket R sports a 3.8l flat-six engine force-fed by two Brabus VTG turbochargers producing a maximum boost pressure of 1.9-bar. Complemented by Brabus diverter valves with BoostXtra adapters, extensive software and fuel remapping, plus the fitment of a bespoke Brabus performance exhaust hewn from gravity cheating Inconel, this unit churns out 662kW and 1,000Nm worth of torque.

The active rear wing automatically raises at high speed.
Image: Brabus Media

Sent to all four wheels via an upgraded eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, Brabus claims these figures will propel the Rocket from standstill to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds. The 200km/h mark comes up in 7.2 seconds while top speed is limited to 340km/h. 

For improved aerodynamics, the Rocket R is fitted with Brabus Widestar carbon bodywork. Optimised inside the firm's wind tunnel, this includes widened Kevlar-lined wheel arches, a bespoke front bumper with an active lip spoiler as well as an active ducktail rear wing. Finishing things off is a set of Brabus Monoblock P wheels (21-inches front, 22-inches rear) shod with sticky SportContact 7 high-performance tyres and exposed carbon Aerodiscs. 

Brabus Widestar carbon bodywork gives the car an intimidating stance.
Image: Brabus Media

To ensure optimal handling, the engineers, technicians and test drivers developed a special suspension for the Rocket R featuring Brabus coilover sports springs and shock absorbers with custom Brabus damping characteristics. They are fully compatible with the car's factory-fitted Porsche Active Suspension Management system (PASM). The front lift system allows raising the front of the vehicle at the touch of a button. The suspension reverts to the standard height at another touch of the button or automatically.

Available in Black Metallic or Signature Grey, only 25 examples of the Brabus 900 Rocket R are set to be produced. Pricing starts at €461,500 (R9,614,458).

