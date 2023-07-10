Customers can also look forward to new 22-inch matte titanium grey, diamond turned alloy wheels shod with Continental 'Sport Contact 7' 285/30 tyres. Fitted as standard equipment on both models and optionally available in burnished glossy metallic black, matte black or matte neodymium gold, these track-inspired wheels offer improved brake cooling as well as an incredible 20kg reduction in unsprung mass. Retardation is also improved, with both models stopping 2m shorter when braking from 100 to 0km/h.
Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance arrive in SA
Image: Supplied
Audi on Monday announced local pricing and availability for its new RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models.
Designed to offer the ultimate in driving enjoyment, these bold four-ringed flagships are equipped with an uprated 4.0l V8 bi-turbo engine tuned to produce an impressive 463kW and 850Nm of torque. This represents a 22kW/50Nm increase over the "standard" non-Performance models. Sent to all four wheels via a quicker-shifting eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, Audi claims that both derivatives will nail the all-important 0-100km/h dash in a mere 3.4 seconds while top speed has been electronically governed to 250km/h.
Increased power aside, both Performance models further benefit from a reduction in sound-deadening material. This not only helps to create a more emotive soundtrack but also shaves 8kg off each car's kerb weight.
Other standout features come in the form of the firm's latest self-locking mechanical centre differential, which is capable of sending up to 85% of available torque to the rear axle. Compact and lightweight, Audi claims that this unit contributes to more precise cornering and less understeer at the handling limits.
Image: Supplied
Customers can also look forward to new 22-inch matte titanium grey, diamond turned alloy wheels shod with Continental 'Sport Contact 7' 285/30 tyres. Fitted as standard equipment on both models and optionally available in burnished glossy metallic black, matte black or matte neodymium gold, these track-inspired wheels offer improved brake cooling as well as an incredible 20kg reduction in unsprung mass. Retardation is also improved, with both models stopping 2m shorter when braking from 100 to 0km/h.
The new RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models are available in a total of 16 exterior colours, including Ascari Blue and Dew Silver. To create further visual excitement, Audi has applied exclusive matte grey accents to the exterior mirrors, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, roof rails and the trim on the side windows and rear diffuser.
A matte carbon/black styling is also available as an option and when specified applies a stealthy black finish to the vehicle's roof rails and side window trim. Meanwhile the Audi rings and model name is available in the customer’s choice of either chrome or black.
Image: Supplied
Hop inside the cabin and you'll find that the familiar RS design packages in grey and red have been expanded to include the colour blue. Indeed, blue contrast stitching is applied to the black Alcantara steering wheel, floor mats, gear selector cuff as well as on the sides of the centre console. The latter is made with Dinamica microfibre as is the gear knob. Frame-hugging sport seats are fitted as standard and are upholstered in Valcona leather.
Other notable niceties include "RS Performance" puddle lights on the front doors and a bespoke 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus featuring a new blinking shift indicator. When driven in manual mode, this display changes from green to yellow to red — a motorsport-derived feature visually indicating to drivers when the optimal time is to change gears.
Customer deliveries of the new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models will commence in South Africa during July, with the public being able to experience these models at the Audi driving experience from September onwards.
Pricing is as follows:
Pricing is inclusive of the optional five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.
