Toyota has given its popular Rumion seven-seater MPV an update with a number of styling, safety and convenience enhancements.
The exterior of all new Rumion derivatives has been transformed with the fitment of a distinctive new black mesh grille larger than that of the outgoing model. A choice of seven exterior colours is on offer — Mystic Pearl White, Premier Liquid Silver, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red, Cedar Brown and Shadow Black Pearl.
Active safety upgrades include the adoption of vehicle stability control (VSC), seatbelt warning and rear parking sensors in the entry-level S Grade. These are complemented by the fitment of a height-adjustable front seatbelt and a seat recliner for the third row.
SX models benefit from a display audio infotainment system, reverse camera, cruise control and a front centre console armrest. The automatic version gets hill assist control.
Toyota Rumion gets a refresh
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
As before, all Toyota Rumion models are fitted with a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 77kW and 138Nm. While the S is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the SX and TX can be fitted with an optional four-speed automatic. According to Toyota, both transmission types return 6.2l/100km on the combined cycle.
Pricing for the refreshed Toyota Rumion lineup is:
Additional upgrades to the range-topping TX will only be introduced in August.
Pricing includes a four-service/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
