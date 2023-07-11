The Little Car Company, UK-based manufacturers of hand-built electric-scaled cars, has unboxed its Tamiya Wild One Max.
Based on the Tamiya Wild One radio-controlled car first released in 1985, this full-scale adaptation is now on sale worldwide with road legal versions available for customers living in the UK and Europe.
Sporting a lightweight space-frame chassis, the life-size Tamiya Wild One Max comes equipped with premium features including Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses, a five-inch digital screen with marine-grade switches, Brembo disc brakes on all four corners as well as fully adjustable Bilstein dampers paired with Eibach springs. The buggy's 14-inch wheels are shod with Maxxis off-road tyres for grip across all terrains. The latter are aided by some impressive geometry figures: an approach angle of 34.1°, a breakover angle of 28.4°, a departure angle of 50.8° and a ground clearance of 270mm.
The Tamiya Wild One Max is a life-size radio control car you can drive
Image: Supplied
To enhance safety and comfort, The Little Car Company has made a few tweaks to the original R/C car design. The cockpit has been widened to comfortably accommodate two adult passengers, while the front suspension turrets have been smoothed, improving visibility and pedestrian safety. The front suspension has also been upgraded from a “trailing arm” design to double wishbones. The company has also developed a windscreen and wiper mechanism to enhance practicality on roads.
In terms of performance, the 500kg Tamiya Wild One Max comes fitted with eight swappable battery packs providing a capacity of 14.4kWh. Powering a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle, expect a maximum estimated driving range of 200km and top speed of 100km/h. Each has been developed to include a road legal pack in compliance with L7e quadricycle regulations for UK and EU markets. It is also available in left-hand drive and right-hand drive configurations.
Image: Supplied
Now available to order, the first 100 Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition models come with a raft of exclusive features including a carbon fibre dashboard with a numbered titanium plaque, a matching carbon fibre key fob plus some trippy holographic decals. Tamiya is also throwing in a specially reproduced Wild One r/c car model kit. Once the 100 Launch Edition examples are accounted for, the company will offer the standard Tamiya Wild One Max vehicles at the same price and in an unlimited number.
Production of the Tamiya Wild One Max will start in early 2024, delivered to customers fully built. Prices start from £35,000 (about R844,000) excluding VAT and shipping, with a non-refundable deposit of £3,500 .
