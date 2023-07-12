Climb inside the snug two-seater cockpit and you'll find much fuss has been made about the car's manual transmission. There's an exposed shift mechanism as well as a gear lever available in either machined aluminium, titanium, carbon fibre or walnut. This is complemented by traditional woollen tweed seat coverings inspired by the ones used in Aston Martin’s 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 race car. The latter provide an old-school contrast to the hi-tech weave of carbon fibre used to form the shells of Valour’s lightweight seats, door cards, fascia air vents, centre console and transmission tunnel.
Further personalisation comes in the form of a flexible method of livery customisation. Separating Valour’s body into four areas — front, bonnet, sides and rear — clients can choose from an extensive array of hand-painted stripes and graphics designs which can be applied in any one of 21 paint colours. Should a customer wish to go beyond the standard palette of Valour options they can engage the services of Q by Aston Martin to create a truly bespoke specification. Yes, individualists can really go to town.
Though final pricing is yet to be announced, Aston Martin has confirmed Valour production will commence in the third quarter of 2023 with first deliveries scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter. With production limited to only 110 cars globally, the vehicle's rarity ensures it will be among the most collectable of all Aston Martins.
Exclusive new Aston Martin Valour revealed
Image: Supplied
Built to commemorate the British carmaker's 110th anniversary, the new Aston Martin Valour marries a glorious 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 engine to a purist-pleasing six-speed manual transmission. For power you're looking at 526kW and 753Nm of torque delivered straight to the rear wheels via a proper mechanical limited-slip differential.
Aston Martin's electronic traction and stability control systems are standard on the Valour and drivers can enjoy a trio of factory set driving modes (Sport, Sport+ and Track) which offer meticulously judged throttle response, torque management and sound character.
In terms of exterior styling the Valour is pretty much a modern day throwback to the marque's 1970s-era V8 Vantage. As such you get a machine with a bold and muscular silhouette, one that oozes street presence. Standout features include full carbon fibre bodywork, a clamshell bonnet cut with a sizeable “horse shoe” vent and two NACA ducts as well as a signature Aston Martin radiator grille flanked by large carbon fibre intakes to feed the engine and brakes with cool air. These also frame the classically inspired round LED headlights, which sit beneath a rakish eyebrow-like grille with menacing effect.
While this Aston Martin's profile is dominated by gorgeous 21-inch lightweight forged alloy “Honeycomb” wheels shod with super sticky Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, its rear is home to an upswept Kamm tail and prominent air diffuser to enhance aerodynamics. The latter shrouds a triple tailpipe exhaust system fabricated from lightweight stainless steel. With a wall thickness of less than 1mm this special tubing offers a generous 7kg weight saving versus a traditional system, yet emits a satisfyingly heavyweight soundtrack.
Built around a bonded aluminium chassis, the Valour benefits from a bespoke suspension with adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars all honed specifically to the car. Even the wheel alignment geometry has dedicated camber, castor and toe settings. According to Aston Martin the sum of all these modifications result in a vehicle that offers agreeably sharp handling characteristics as well as a compliant ride suitable for everyday roads.
