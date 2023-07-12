The new Ferrari KC23, revealed before the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13-16, is the latest one-off special commissioned by one lucky well-heeled customer. If you thought the SF90 XX Stradale and its Spider cousin shown a few weeks ago look fantastic, then the monolithic design — which Ferrari says is inspired by the Le Mans winning 499P and Vision Gran Turismo concept — is nothing less than sensational.
The car is modelled on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo track car, so it’s not street legal. The Ferrari special projects team says it’s specifically for private track use and is extensively engineered for such applications. Active aero incorporates moving body panels on the side which open and close to adjust airflow. At a standstill, with the engine off, the panels close. The large rear wing generates downforce but it’s engineered to be removed for a smoother look.
The paint is also special: a four-layer aluminium-effect hue known as Gold Mercury and infused with liquid metal that changes colour in different light conditions.
New Ferrari KC23 is Maranello's latest one-off special
Image: Supplied
The new Ferrari KC23, revealed before the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13-16, is the latest one-off special commissioned by one lucky well-heeled customer. If you thought the SF90 XX Stradale and its Spider cousin shown a few weeks ago look fantastic, then the monolithic design — which Ferrari says is inspired by the Le Mans winning 499P and Vision Gran Turismo concept — is nothing less than sensational.
The car is modelled on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo track car, so it’s not street legal. The Ferrari special projects team says it’s specifically for private track use and is extensively engineered for such applications. Active aero incorporates moving body panels on the side which open and close to adjust airflow. At a standstill, with the engine off, the panels close. The large rear wing generates downforce but it’s engineered to be removed for a smoother look.
The paint is also special: a four-layer aluminium-effect hue known as Gold Mercury and infused with liquid metal that changes colour in different light conditions.
Image: SUPPLIED
The cabin is pure 488 GT3, with the same button and switch-laden racing steering wheel, exposed carbon fibre, bucket seats and a roll-cage. It’s the same track-pedigree chassis and twin-turbo V8 beneath the sheet metal, though Ferrari doesn’t confirm performance numbers.
No price is mentioned, nor is the owner identified. But there’s little doubt it cost the owner many millions of rand. The previous one-off model was the Ferrari SP51 made for a Taiwan-based collector. Based on the open-top 812 GTS, the car was designed by the head of Ferrari styling centre.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Exclusive new Aston Martin Valour revealed
Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance arrive in SA
The Tamiya Wild One Max is a life-size radio control car you can drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos