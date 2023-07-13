Ineos reveals rugged new Grenadier Quartermaster pickup
After months of teasing, Ineos has finally unveiled its new Grenadier Quartermaster.
Developed and built alongside the Grenadier Station Wagon now available in South Africa, this rugged double-cab “bakkie” uses the same box-section ladder frame chassis as its fully-enclosed sibling but is 305mm longer. This extra length allowed Grenadier to fit the Quartermaster out with a large load bay measuring 1,564mm in length and 1,619mm in width. This is big enough to carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet with ease.
With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Station Wagon, and a wide range of accessories available, the Quartermaster can carry five people and their bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured thanks to four tie-down rings in the load space (utility rails are optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar and a 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.
As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier's newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.
Available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, this bakkie boasts class-leading off-road ability with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles “unrivalled by any other series production pickup”.
According to Grenadier the Quartermaster will be available with a wide range of tailored accessories for drivers looking to customise it to their specific needs. Its cargo bay can be fitted with a robust frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover. A roof rack further increases carrying capacity and can host a range of mounts to carry expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.
Making its public debut at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed, local pricing for the Grenadier Quartermaster will be released when order books open on August 1.