Ineos reveals rugged new Grenadier Quartermaster pickup

As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier's newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.

Available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, this bakkie boasts class-leading off-road ability with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles “unrivalled by any other series production pickup”.