Opel Grandland gets an upgrade
Image: Supplied
Opel has given its Grandland range an overhaul with fresh new styling and enhanced tech.
The exterior of this compact SUV now sports the German brand's dramatic “Vizor” front grille as seen on the recently launched Mokka. Imbuing the Grandland with extra visual menace, this feature is complemented by crease lines on the bonnet as well as new centrally mounted Grandland script and Blitz logo on the rear tailgate. Further accents are set by the bumpers and side panels (now in high gloss black or body colour depending on the version) and underbody skid plates in high gloss black and silver. A two-tone roof is also available as an option for those looking to add extra aesthetic flair. Seventeen inch alloys are standard on the base Grandland while the GS and Ultimate get larger 18-inch wheels.
Image: Supplied
The cabin of the Grandland has been engineered for increased comfort and the mid-tier GS and flagship Ultimate models come equipped with special AGR-certified seats designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain. Heated and wrapped in Alcantara in the case of the GS, the seats in the Ultimate up the ante with luxurious leather upholstery, full ventilation functionality and electro-pneumatic lumbar support.
While the entry level model makes do with less fancy cloth seats, overall specification is generous across the board with features such as front/rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic headlamps, rain sensing windscreen wipers and dual zone climate control included as standard. Finishing things off in style is a digital instrument cluster and an IntelliLink Infotainment system with six speakers.
Standard active safety features include forward collision warning with emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection.
Image: Supplied
The Grandland GS builds on this specification with additional niceties such as headlamp high beam assist, electrochromatic rear-view mirror, blind spot alert, advanced park assist, reverse camera and adaptive IntelliLux Pixel lights packed with 168 LED elements.
The range-topping Ultimate ramps things up further with a Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system, inductive charging pad, heated rear seat cushions and adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality. A new powered tailgate is also standard.
As before, all Grandland models are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 121kW and 240Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via six-speed automatic transmission. Expect a claimed fuel consumption figure of 7.0l/100km.
Pricing for the updated 2023 Opel Grandland line-up:
1.6T: R599,900
GS Line 1.6T: R679,900
Ultimate 1.6T: R720,900
Pricing includes a five year/100,000km warranty and matching service plan as standard.
