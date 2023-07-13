Up front, new flaps and air curtains with a wheel arch Gurney flap combine with a carbon underbody with diffusers to improve downforce. At the rear this is complemented by a wider (+85mm) spoiler featuring a new wing blade and larger endplates. According to Porsche it offers four-stages adjustability and rests on a reinforced CFRP engine cover.
Porsche announces Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Image: Supplied
Porsche is now offering a Manthey Kit for its rip-roaring 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
Developed in collaboration between Porsche Motorsport and Manthey (a German-based motorsport outfit that has enjoyed much success in the world of sports car endurance racing), the kit bolts on a number of aerodynamic upgrades to improve performance.
Image: Supplied
Up front, new flaps and air curtains with a wheel arch Gurney flap combine with a carbon underbody with diffusers to improve downforce. At the rear this is complemented by a wider (+85mm) spoiler featuring a new wing blade and larger endplates. According to Porsche it offers four-stages adjustability and rests on a reinforced CFRP engine cover.
This exotic material is also used on the rear wheel aerodiscs, which reduce turbulence around the rear of the car and round off the aerodynamic package. At 200km/h, when the rear wing is set for track use, total downforce increases from 89 to 169 kilograms.
Image: Supplied
Another key feature of the Manthey Kit is a specially developed coilover suspension with an inverted set-up. The spring struts can be adjusted to four different positions while the rebound and compression stages can also be quickly tailored to suit conditions or driver preference. The spring rates on the front suspension have been increased by 20%.
While front axle lift is optional, steel brake lines are fitted as standard to ensure optimal braking power delivery. Special racing brake pads are optionally available, as are towing loops and bespoke illuminated door sill guards inscribed with the iconic Manthey logo.
Image: Supplied
Other options available to customers include a CFRP rear spoiler attachment that boosts aft downforce by a further 4%, and front wheel arch vents with a carbon-weave finish.
With test drive Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel, the Manthey Kit allowed the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife 6.179 seconds faster than the standard car. This added pace does come at a price though, namely €42,504 (about R853,628). Ouch.
