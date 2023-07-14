Hyundai says it has optimised the placement of the driving pedals for better control of power slides by reducing the risk of foot slippage in two-foot driving. Sustainable materials are used throughout the Ioniq 5 N, including recyclable paperette door decorative garnish and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.
Powering the new electric performer is the same motor from the standard car, but it gets a larger, 84kWh battery and a bespoke all-wheel drive powertrain. It can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and before driving the driver can use N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimise the battery between “Drag” mode, for a short burst of full power, or “Track” mode, for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.
A specially tuned N rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system for sharper steering responses and the new N Pedal system are said to achieve the responsive handling characteristics similar to Hyundai’s i20 N WRC race car. This software function enhances throttle sensitivity, regenerative braking system and uses decelerative force to create aggressive weight transfer for sharper cornering.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts with 478kW
Image: Supplied
Hyundai’s racy first electric car has made its first public appearance.
The high performance Ioniq 5 N is an electric hatchback making 478kW and 768Nm. Wearing Hyundai N’s eye-catching blue and black paint scheme, the Ioniq 5 N has a wing-type rear spoiler, stands 20mm lower off the ground on 21-inch Pirelli P-Zero shod alloy wheels than the standard car and is 50mm wider and 80mm longer due to the more prominent diffuser.
Inside the cabin the N family DNA is conveyed through bolstered seats with branding on the chairs, door scuff panels, metal pedals and on a newly designed steering wheel with N buttons and paddle shifters. Knee pads, shin support and a sliding armrest are added for everyday comfort.
It boasts C-type USB wireless charging, cupholders and a 10-speaker audio system with soundscapes that mimic the ignition sounds of Hyundai N’s 2.0l engines. In “Evolution” mode, the speakers provide a high-performance note inspired by the RN22e model while engaging “Supersonic” emits the pitch of twin-engined fighter jets.
Image: SUPPLIED
Hyundai says it has optimised the placement of the driving pedals for better control of power slides by reducing the risk of foot slippage in two-foot driving. Sustainable materials are used throughout the Ioniq 5 N, including recyclable paperette door decorative garnish and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.
Powering the new electric performer is the same motor from the standard car, but it gets a larger, 84kWh battery and a bespoke all-wheel drive powertrain. It can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and before driving the driver can use N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimise the battery between “Drag” mode, for a short burst of full power, or “Track” mode, for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.
A specially tuned N rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system for sharper steering responses and the new N Pedal system are said to achieve the responsive handling characteristics similar to Hyundai’s i20 N WRC race car. This software function enhances throttle sensitivity, regenerative braking system and uses decelerative force to create aggressive weight transfer for sharper cornering.
Image: SUPPLIED
An e-LSD is equipped while it also features a torque kick drift function that simulates the clutch kick action of rear wheel driven ICE vehicles, and “N” drift optimiser to maintain the resulting wide drift angles. The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with N Road Sense, which automatically alerts a driver and recommends activation of the sportier N Mode setting when double-curved road signs are detected.
Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology allows use of stored energy from the EV’s battery to recharge devices such as an e-bike, electrical camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is turned off.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Makkina reimagines the classic Triumph sports car with TR25 concept
Porsche announces Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Ineos reveals rugged new Grenadier Quartermaster pickup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos