Tour has softer damping optimised for road use, while Sport is track-focused with stiffer springs and dampers. The Emira is available with a choice of specially developed tyres — Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport rubber or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for the track specification.
Braking power is provided by lightweight, cross-drilled and slotted discs with four-piston calipers on the front axle. Varied calibration for the electronic stability control and an e-Diff function aids with control in challenging conditions, such as roads covered in snow, rain or mud.
The Emira can be specified in a range of 13 colours: Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Vivid Red, Dark Verdant, Seneca Blue, Atlantis Blue, Meridian Blue, Osmium Silver, Nimbus Grey, Shadow Grey, Zinc Grey, Mist White and Cosmos Black. The diamond-cut finish is standard, with silver or gloss black available as options, completing the distinctive look.
The optional Black Pack adds a gloss black finish to the roof, cantrails and mirror pods, as well as the Lotus wordmark on the rear clamshell. Lotus South Africa said local customers can expect the new addition in 2024. Pricing is not confirmed yet.
Lotus Emira debuts with four-cylinder turbocharged AMG power
The Lotus Emira was initially available with a Toyota 3.5l supercharged V6 delivering 298kW and 430Nm. Now the mid-engined two-seater can be had with a 270kW and 430Nm producing 2.0l four-cylinder engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG — the motor used in the Mercedes-AMG A45.
Assuming the role of juggernaut, it launches as the Emira First Edition. Lotus developed a new intake and exhaust systems, as well as bespoke calibration to match to new transmission shift-mapping of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission — a first for Lotus.
Performance is rated at 4.4 seconds from 0-100km/h and a maximum speed of 290km/h.
The Emira’s light, bonded aluminium Lotus sports car architecture features a race-derived, lightweight and forged aluminium double-wishbone suspension all round for agility and responsiveness. Eibach springs and Bilstein high-pressure monotube dampers are offered whether the customer chooses the Tour or Sport chassis settings.
Inside the four-cylinder Emira drivers can expect a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.
A 10-channel, 560W KEF audio is part of luxuries, as are 12-way power-adjusted and heated seats in black, red, ice grey or tan Nappa leather, or n black Alcantara with a choice of contrast stitching in either yellow, red or ice grey.
Behind the two seats is 208l storage, with the rear luggage compartment offering a further 151l.
