New Models

Lotus Emira debuts with four-cylinder turbocharged AMG power

14 July 2023 - 09:15 By Motor News Reporter
The Lotus Emira comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder from Mercedes-AMG.
The Lotus Emira comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder from Mercedes-AMG.
Image: Supplied

The Lotus Emira was initially available with a Toyota 3.5l supercharged V6 delivering 298kW and 430Nm. Now the mid-engined two-seater can be had with a 270kW and 430Nm producing 2.0l four-cylinder engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG — the motor used in the Mercedes-AMG A45.

Assuming the role of juggernaut, it launches as the Emira First Edition. Lotus developed a new intake and exhaust systems, as well as bespoke calibration to match to new transmission shift-mapping of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission — a first for Lotus.

Performance is rated at 4.4 seconds from 0-100km/h and a maximum speed of 290km/h.

 The Emira’s light, bonded aluminium Lotus sports car architecture features a race-derived, lightweight and forged aluminium double-wishbone suspension all round for agility and responsiveness. Eibach springs and Bilstein high-pressure monotube dampers are offered whether the customer chooses the Tour or Sport chassis settings.

A flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display are included as standard.
A flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display are included as standard.
Image: Supplied

Tour has softer damping optimised for road use, while Sport is track-focused with stiffer springs and dampers. The Emira is available with a choice of specially developed tyres — Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport rubber or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for the track specification. 

Braking power is provided by lightweight, cross-drilled and slotted discs with four-piston calipers on the front axle. Varied calibration for the electronic stability control and an e-Diff function aids with control in challenging conditions, such as roads covered in snow, rain or mud.

The Emira can be specified in a range of 13 colours: Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Vivid Red, Dark Verdant, Seneca Blue, Atlantis Blue, Meridian Blue, Osmium Silver, Nimbus Grey, Shadow Grey, Zinc Grey, Mist White and Cosmos Black. The diamond-cut finish is standard, with silver or gloss black available as options, completing the distinctive look.

The optional Black Pack adds a gloss black finish to the roof, cantrails and mirror pods, as well as the Lotus wordmark on the rear clamshell. Lotus South Africa said  local customers can expect the new addition in 2024. Pricing is not confirmed yet.

There's 151 litres of rear storage space and the Emira can be had in 13 colour options, including this Nimbus grey.
There's 151 litres of rear storage space and the Emira can be had in 13 colour options, including this Nimbus grey.
Image: Supplied

Inside the four-cylinder Emira drivers can expect a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.

A 10-channel, 560W KEF audio is part of luxuries, as are 12-way power-adjusted and heated seats in black, red, ice grey or tan Nappa leather, or n black Alcantara with a choice of contrast stitching in either yellow, red or ice grey.

Behind the two seats is 208l storage, with the rear luggage compartment offering a further 151l.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Porsche announces Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche is now offering a Manthey Kit for its rip-roaring 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Exclusive new Aston Martin Valour revealed

Built to commemorate the British carmaker's 110th anniversary, the new Aston Martin Valour marries a glorious 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 engine to a ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance arrive in SA

Audi on Monday announced local pricing and availability for its new RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BYD proposes $1bn India investment to build EVs and batteries news
  2. Lotus Emira debuts with four-cylinder turbocharged AMG power New Models
  3. GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in South Africa news
  4. Nissan to invest $725m in Renault’s EV unit news
  5. Mitsubishi suspends China business after sluggish sales news

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN