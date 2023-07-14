Using an all-electric BMW i3S as a platform, Makkina has given the TR25 a near 50-50 weight distribution, allowing it to corner as a true sports car should.
Makkina reimagines the classic Triumph sports car with TR25 concept
Image: Supplied
Say hello to the Triumph TR25 concept car. Unveiled in London on Thursday and created by automotive design house Makkina, this sleek roadster pays homage to the record-breaking “Jabbeke” Triumph TR2, MVC575, which broke the official land speed record for production cars under two litres in May 1953.
It also gives the world a tantalising glimpse at what a modern Triumph sportster might look like if the British brand was still operational (it's been defunct since 1984 with BMW owning the marque's naming rights).
With a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, UK-based design house Makkina has created the TR25 to embody the record-breaking car’s attributes in a contemporary way with realistic proportions that remain true to the Triumph brand.
You get two distinctive headlights (a design synonymous with subsequent Triumph sports cars), ultra-streamlined bodywork and a narrow, single-seat cockpit configuration.
Image: Supplied
Using an all-electric BMW i3S as a platform, Makkina has given the TR25 a near 50-50 weight distribution, allowing it to corner as a true sports car should.
Coupled with a low centre of gravity and compact proportions, these underpinnings serve as the perfect foundation for Makkina to develop the next chapter in British sports car history.
“Our aim was to update the character of the original record-breaking “Jabbeke” TR2 with our design, through interior and exterior design,” said Makkina director Michael Ani.
“Using the i3S platform allows us to create a blend of old and new with the TR2-inspired body shape and the versatile and adaptable powertrain, creating a seamless, fully electric experience.
“The platform proves driving an electric car can be fun. The combination of instant torque, acceleration, agility and silence are as compelling now as ever.”
Image: Supplied
The interior of the TR25 is as minimalistic as its exterior, with no unnecessary flimflam to distract drivers. A self-centring dial in the steering wheel displays vital information while a central binnacle will show road speed, charge levels and battery range.
The spoked steering wheel, which pays tribute to the “Jabbeke” TR2’s wheel in period, allows quick and easy access to driving modes, data and the navigation system.
“We’re proud of the way we have revitalised the Triumph name and thank our friends at BMW for allowing us the honour to badge a car that not only celebrates our company’s 25th anniversary, but also 70 years of the 'Jabbeke' TR2 record run and 100 years of this iconic marque,” said Ani.
