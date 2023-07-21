Alfa Romeo 4C returns for its 10th anniversary celebration

Ten years after its creation, the Alfa Romeo 4C is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A single model has been customised by Alessandro Maccolini, the Alfa Romeo design project manager who at the time led the design for the sports coupe. The special commemorative version will be sold as an authentic collector’s item. Known as the 4C Tributo, the initiative centres on three aesthetic looks.
Ten years after its creation, the Alfa Romeo 4C is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A single model has been customised by Alessandro Maccolini, the Alfa Romeo design project manager who at the time led the design for the sports coupe. The special commemorative version will be sold as an authentic collector’s item. Known as the 4C Tributo, the initiative centres on three aesthetic looks.
“The first is traditional and based on red, which is most identified with Alfa Romeo cars. The second derives from the racing world: “4C Corsa” features a matt grey livery, while the “4C leggenda” is in the pastel colours of the past, including a sophisticated blue paired with technical white alloy rims.
The history of the Alfa Romeo 4C began with the concept car introduced at the Geneva motor show in 2011. After enthusiastic reaction, Alfa decided to produce the car that recalled some iconic models through the brand’s history.
“The 4C was definitely inspired aesthetically by the 33 Stradale,” Maccolini said. “However, from the chassis’ point of view, it is more similar to the Scarabeo, a two-seater with a transversal rear engine and unique body.”
The minimalism of the design and materials such as carbon fibre also set the interiors apart, as everything was designed to achieve the greatest possible engagement in the driving experience.
With an unladen weight of just 895kg, its power to weight ratio was below 4kg/HP — a record even among supercars. This was due to the monocoque chassis in carbon fibre and the wide use of aluminium for the body and the engine compartment.
It was equipped with a direct injection 1,750cc aluminium four-cylinder engine producing 176kW and combined with an “Alfa TCT” twin dry-clutch transmission with a Race mode in the DNA mode selector.
Maximum speed is more than 250km/h. On September 12 2013, a pre-series version of the 4C covered the 20.8km at the Nürburgring in eight minutes and four seconds.
The initiative will be presented in a video interview an social media on Friday.
Watch the Alfa Romeo 4C Designer's Cut (fcaheritage.com) here.
