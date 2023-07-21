Updates to Polo Vivo GT, Polo sedan introduced

Volkswagen SA has introduced enhanced Polo Vivo GT, Polo sedan models. The Vivo is its entry-level range comprising the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline derivatives. The GT is the range-topper with a host of aesthetic and specification differentiators.

It retains the good points such as a spacious interior for the family, a deep boot and the all-important cost factor. At R332,800, the Polo Vivo GT goes head-to-head with several hatch alternatives and now benefits from new exterior and interior enhancements.

The Polo Vivo GT is easily identified through specific styling cues — silver mirror caps, exclusive 17-inch Mirabeau alloy wheels, a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim, a black tailgate spoiler, GT decals on the rear tailgate, and new style sticker decals on the front doors. It is available in five exterior colours including the new Wild Cherry red metallic.

Moving inside, the cabin has good head and legroom, passengers sit on cloth upholstery with red stitching instead of blue in the predecessor. There’s also new grey stitching on the gear and handbrake levers which match the exterior accents, and GT letters embroidered in the lay mats. Other sporty and standard treatments include aluminium-look pedals and anthracite headlining and sun visors.

More exclusive features include automatic headlight control, daytime running lights and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.

Power comes from a 1.0l TSI three-cylinder motor producing 81kW and 200Nm exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission. It drives the front wheels and also features cruise control and a suspension lowered by 15mm for a sportier drive quality.

More upgrades are scheduled. Before the end of the year a 6.5-inch digital display screen and App Connect will be standard across the range. A multifunction steering wheel will be offered standard from the Trendline while the performance of the Tiptronic gearbox that’s now in the Polo Vivo 1.6 Comfortline will be enhanced.