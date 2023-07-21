Touched up
Updates to Polo Vivo GT, Polo sedan introduced
The range-topping hatch gets spruced up with a colour change for the seats, including its Polo sedan cousin
Volkswagen SA has introduced enhanced Polo Vivo GT, Polo sedan models. The Vivo is its entry-level range comprising the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline derivatives. The GT is the range-topper with a host of aesthetic and specification differentiators.
It retains the good points such as a spacious interior for the family, a deep boot and the all-important cost factor. At R332,800, the Polo Vivo GT goes head-to-head with several hatch alternatives and now benefits from new exterior and interior enhancements.
The Polo Vivo GT is easily identified through specific styling cues — silver mirror caps, exclusive 17-inch Mirabeau alloy wheels, a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim, a black tailgate spoiler, GT decals on the rear tailgate, and new style sticker decals on the front doors. It is available in five exterior colours including the new Wild Cherry red metallic.
Moving inside, the cabin has good head and legroom, passengers sit on cloth upholstery with red stitching instead of blue in the predecessor. There’s also new grey stitching on the gear and handbrake levers which match the exterior accents, and GT letters embroidered in the lay mats. Other sporty and standard treatments include aluminium-look pedals and anthracite headlining and sun visors.
More exclusive features include automatic headlight control, daytime running lights and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
Power comes from a 1.0l TSI three-cylinder motor producing 81kW and 200Nm exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission. It drives the front wheels and also features cruise control and a suspension lowered by 15mm for a sportier drive quality.
More upgrades are scheduled. Before the end of the year a 6.5-inch digital display screen and App Connect will be standard across the range. A multifunction steering wheel will be offered standard from the Trendline while the performance of the Tiptronic gearbox that’s now in the Polo Vivo 1.6 Comfortline will be enhanced.
Pricing
- Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline Manual — R248,500
- Polo Vivo 1.4 Comfortline Manual — R269,600
- Polo Vivo 1.6 Comfortline Tiptronic — R299,600
- Polo Vivo 1.6 Highline Manual — R299,600
- Polo Vivo GT Manual 1.0TSI — R336,100
Polo sedan
The Polo sedan, one of the few booted hatch versions still left in this market that’s enamoured with hatches and crossovers also gains a minor spec change. The model that’s built in India and imported to this market has many luxury and convenience items such as wireless charging, rear park distance control with camera and LED headlights and taillights among other things.
Initially launched exclusively with a beige interior, the company says input from customers and other stakeholders led to a change. It’s now available in more durable black cloth, though the interior door panels continue the cream. The model also gets a foldable rear seat without the 60/40 split.
Expect the range to be bolstered with the entry-level 1.6 MPI sedan with a tiptronic transmission before year end, while in Q2 of 2024 the range will see the debut of the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI 85kW Tiptronic.
Pricing
- Polo Sedan 1.6 MPI Manual — R340,700
- Polo Sedan 1.6 MPI Life Manual — R369,900
- Polo Sedan 1.6 MPI Life Tiptronic — R391,200
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.