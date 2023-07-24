New Models

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 reaches Mzansi in limited numbers

24 July 2023 - 14:30 By Motor News Reporter
The high-performance SUV features many design tweaks, including an AMG-specific radiator grille and front splitter.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG has launched a high-performance, limited-edition of its GLB compact crossover in SA.

The GLB 35 4Matic is available in the country for the first time and is limited to only 35 vehicles. It is powered by the same 2l four-cylinder turbo engine as the Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback, and sends 225kW and 400Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch auto transmission.

Mercedes-Benz claims the vehicle will bolt from 0-100km/h in 5.2 sec with launch control, while its electronically limited top speed is 250km/h. 

The rear sports a prominent air diffuser and a black roof spoiler.
Image: Supplied

A multidisc clutch with AMG-specific electromechanical control allows a variable torque split, which can be instantly changed according to the driving situation. It ranges from purely front-wheel drive to a 50:50% distribution to the front and rear axle, for example during dynamic driving manoeuvres or on slippery roads.

The influencing factors for torque distribution are not only the driving speed, the lateral and longitudinal acceleration and the steering angle, but also the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels and the gear selected.

The high-performance SUV flexes its styling muscles with many AMG design tweaks, including an AMG-specific radiator grille, front splitter, prominent rear apron, AMG night pack and black roof spoiler.

On the inside, the car’s sporting personality is underlined by an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather
Image: Supplied

The car rides on AMG 21-inch wheels in matt black, and has a panoramic sunroof available in  white, grey or red.

On the inside, the car’s sporting personality is underlined by an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, upholstery in Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre in black with red stitching, red seat belts and carbon trim. In addition, a limited-edition badge is featured on the centre console.

A premium-plus equipment package includes electrically adjustable seats with memory, keyless go, lane tracking, adaptive high beam, navigation, and a 360º parking camera.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic is priced at R1,418,923.

