The new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 has touched down in Mzansi. Now officially the most affordable entry point into the esteemed SL range, this 2+2-seater roadster carries all the distinctive design cues of its more powerful siblings, including a lengthy front bonnet, steeply raked windscreen, short rear deck and stubby overhangs.
Lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard though customers have the option of bolting on larger 20 or 21-inch wheels should they wish (we wouldn't, considering how bad our roads are).
While the German sportster's menacing front end sports the firm's aero-enhancing Airpanel active air control system, the rear is fitted with a retractable rear spoiler with five different angle settings designed to either optimise handling stability or reduce drag. Tick the box on the optional Aerodynamics Package and Mercedes-AMG will bolt on larger front and rear bumper flics as well as a larger rear diffuser for an extra shot of downforce.
New Mercedes-AMG SL 43 arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
An electronically operated folding fabric roof is standard on the new SL 43 and it can be opened or closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h. At 21kg lighter than the previous metal vario-roof, this soft top also improves the vehicle's centre of gravity.
Under that deliciously long bonnet resides a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by a F1-derived electric exhaust-gas turbocharger and 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Power is impressive for the unit's size, with Mercedes-AMG quoting 280kW and 480Nm worth of torque. On top of this an additional short-term boost of 10kW/150Nm is provided by the car's belt-driven starter-generator (RSG) in certain driving situations. Fed to the rear wheels via a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, SL 43 drivers can expect a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds and top speed of 275km/h. Do you really need anything quicker?
Image: Supplied
Complementing this ample straight-line shove is a capable chassis featuring a multi-link front axle with five links arranged entirely within the rim. A similar five-link design is found at the rear. Both ends of the SL 43 benefit from a newly developed AMG Ride Control steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. To reduce unsprung mass and sharpen the car's responses, Mercedes-AMG built all suspension links, steering knuckles and wheel carriers from forged aluminium.
Drivers can also look forward to a composite brake package and AMG Dynamic Select offering five preset drive modes. These include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Race mode is included in the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package.
Image: Supplied
Cabin amenities are impressive inside the SL 43, with standard niceties taking the form of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen on the centre console. The latter runs the firm's latest Mbux infotainment software offering a raft of functional content including exclusive AMG Performance and Track Pace Apps specifically designed for logging driving data (handy if you're planning on indulging in the odd the track day).
Other standard features include supportive Nappa leather seats, gloss black interior trim finishers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an ergonomic AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and steering and lane-keep assist.
Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 starts at R2,449,500.
