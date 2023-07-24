Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes you on a deep dive into the stylish new Renault Rafale.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Renault Rafale
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes you on a deep dive into the stylish new Renault Rafale.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volvo EX30
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 EV Africa range
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the BMW Concept Touring Coupé
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos