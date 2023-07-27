Standard features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with integrated satellite navigation, ambient lighting and the firm's Hi-Fi speaker system. While the Sensatec/Alcantara-covered sport seats should provide enough comfort and support for most, customers have the choice of upgrading to more sculpted Vernasca leather/Sensatec M Sport seats with integral head restraints or a pair of lightweight M Carbon bucket seats that help to reduce the car's kerb weight by about 10.8kg.
So how much will these racy Bavarian newcomers set you back? Pricing for the BMW XM SUV starts at a whopping R3,400,000 while the M2 coupé comes in at somewhat more attainable R1,503,975; the manual version commanding a slight premium at R1,512,475.
BMW XM and M2 now on sale in SA: this is how much they cost
Image: Supplied
The potent new BMW XM SUV and M2 coupé are now officially on sale in Mzansi.
The most powerful production BMW made and only the second car to be designed by the firm's famed M Division — the M1 being the first — the fire-breathing XM is equipped with a specially developed 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired to a hybrid electric drive system for a claimed total output of 480kW and 800Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied
This is fed to a hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In performance, BMW claims this 2,785kg luxury SUV will dash from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 250km/h. Being a plug-in hybrid the XM offers a maximum pure-electric driving range of 88km at speeds of up to 140km/h.
On the chassis front, this behemoth of an SUV sports 50:50 weight distribution and Adaptive M Professional suspension as standard. For optimal handling, the latter is fitted with model-specific springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. The M Division engineers have also equipped the XM with a new electromechanical roll stabilising system with 48V technology that allows infinitely flatter handling characteristics through high g-load corners. This is complemented by Active Roll Comfort and Integral Active Steering. A bespoke brake package is included, as are M lightweight alloy wheels up to 23-inches.
Image: Supplied
Hoist yourself up into the cabin and you will discover a slew of standard niceties, including a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, a head-up display, parking assistant plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the latest generation iDrive system and a three-dimensional prism headliner jewelled with no less than 100 individual LED light units. There's also ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a Harman Kardon surround sound system (a 1,500W Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system is optional). Customers can choose between four different interior trims, as well as a new vintage leather upholstery for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door panels.
Image: Supplied
Already a garner of much critical acclaim, the new M2 coupé is powered by the carmaker's S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine tuned to deliver 338kW at 6,250rpm and 550Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870rpm. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels (there is no option of xDrive here) via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic or a traditionalist-baiting six-speed manual gearbox. The latter — as is the case with most modern manuals — is bolstered by an electric aid BMW calls Gear Shift Assistant, which automatically blips the throttle when changing down a gear.
Performance figures are impressive, with BMW claiming the automatic variant will blast its way from standstill to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds. The manual is slightly slower at 4.3 seconds. Both are limited to a maximum top speed of 250km/h. However, customers can raise this to 285km/h by choosing to fit the optional M Driver’s Package.
Image: Supplied
Formidable in a straight line, the new M2 is equally adept through the curvy bits thanks to its trick underpinnings and motorsport-derived suspension technology. Drivers can also look forward to standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable-ratio M Servotronic steering, M Traction Control with 10 stages of intervention as well as the firm's sophisticated Active M Differential that, working in conjunction with the car's DSC system, can generate a locking effect of up to 100% whenever required.
The M2 cabin is a tech-lover's dream with the BMW Curved Display taking centre stage. Linking seamlessly the 14.9-inch digital instrument cluster with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, this version also features an array of M-specific readouts, including shift lights, vehicle set-up, tyre condition as well as the M drift analyser and M lap timer.
Image: Supplied
