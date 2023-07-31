It features wireless charging, keyless start function, 64-colour ambient lighting, current generation MBUX with Energising comfort control and navigation with augmented reality and a “Hey Mercedes” artificial intelligence assistant with further optimisation.
International Launch
New Mercedes V-Class revealed with meaner looks and more features
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been enhanced for more comfort and digitisation and also debuts the full-electric EQV.
Available equipment lines include entry-level Style, mid-tier Avantgarde and high-end Exclusive versions, and the five-model range includes the Vito, V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo and the EQV. Optional design packages include the AMG Line, Night package and a specific exterior and interior EQV design package for the silent model.
A new radiator grille that varies depending on the equipment and model, adaptive multibeam LED headlights, an LED light band and upright Mercedes star on the hood for the first time form part of new styling tweaks. New design wheels in 17, 18 and 19-inch size are available, including five new paint colours.
The interior is upgraded by digitisation, a redesigned instrument panel with a touchscreen, new air vents, heated steering wheels with capacitive hands-off recognition and two 12.3-inch widescreen displays.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a lifestyle bus hit in South Africa, and the new model continues to offer existing technical specification, meaning V250 and V300 models with 2.0l turbodiesel engines with various outputs.
The EQV uses a pure-electric driveline, and according to Beate Mey, PR and communications specialist at Mercedes-Benz vans SA, the new range, except the Marco Polo, is expected to arrive in the country within 18 to 24 months, including the EQV.
