On the safety and convenience side of things, customers can look forward to electronic stability control, ABS brakes with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, an all-around view camera, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and six airbags. Meanwhile the range-topping Tiggo 8 Pro Max ups the driver assistance ante with notable extras such as adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, automatic braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, intelligent high-beam control, traffic-congestion assist and a useful driving-view recorder that acts as a built-in dash cam.
Under the bonnet of the Tiggo 8 Pro is a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is powered by a meatier 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 187kW and 390Nm. In both models power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Now available at Chery dealerships, the Tiggo 8 Pro retails for R609,900 with the Tiggo 8 Pro Max coming in at R669,900. Pricing includes a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km comprehensive mechanical warranty (Tiggo 8 Pro Max buyers receive a more generous seven-year/90,000km service plan). Finishing things off is a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty for total peace of mind.
South African pricing for enhanced Tiggo Pro 8 range announced by Chery
Image: Supplied
Chery has treated its popular flagship Tiggo 8 Pro SUV range to a significant overhaul, with revised exterior styling and an upgraded interior that's home to exciting new features.
Now consisting of two model derivatives, the Tiggo 8 Pro and Pro Max wear an all-new front grille design, the centre of which is punctuated by an illuminated Chery badge for some extra nocturnal presence. The front fog lights have also been reshaped. In profile, not much has changed, with the Pro riding on 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and the Pro Max on 18-inch wheels. The rear of both models is now considerably more sporty thanks to completely redesigned tail-light clusters linked by a striking new LED light bar.
Changes abound inside the cabin, with the most noticeable upgrade coming in the form of a slick new dual-screen cluster system incorporating a 12.35-inch digital instrument display in front of the driver and centrally mounted touchscreen, both housed behind a single screen measuring 24.7-inches. It is, if you like, Chery's take on BMW's Curved Display. While the outgoing Tiggo 8 Pro used a third screen on the centre console to control the HVAC system, this has been replaced by haptic touch-sensitive buttons which are easier to control and close at hand for the driver and front passenger.
Image: Supplied
Speaking of climate control, all three rows of seating inside the Tiggo 8 Pro have access to their own air conditioning vents and controls, with first-row occupants benefiting from a dual-zone system. Chery has also upgraded the air quality system to include an ion sensor that will automatically engage when it detects polluted air. The air quality is N95 certified, which the carmaker says makes it similar to the air quality in a surgeon's operating room.
Other notable upgrades include the overall design of the dashboard and doors. The former has been completely redesigned and incorporates upmarket materials such as soft-touch leather, wood grain patterns and silver finishing similar to the matte silver finishing of the climate control, electric windows and electric seat switchgear. The centre console has also been tweaked and features a new gear lever, revised cupholders and a 50W inductive charging pad engineered to top up your phone's battery quicker than before.
Other standard niceties native to both models include customisable ambient lighting with 64 hues and a new "dance" function designed to pulse in time to your chosen music, a punchy eight-speaker Sony audio system, smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), offline navigation, a panoramic sunroof, four USB ports (2x USB-A and 2x USB-C), intelligent voice commands and fully electrically adjustable seats. While these are upholstered in black leather on the Tiggo 8 Pro, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max sports dark, chocolate-brown leather upholstery with front seats that are heated and cooled.
