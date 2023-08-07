New Models

Lamborghini ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato marks firm's 60th anniversary

07 August 2023 - 09:31 By Motoring Staff
The ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato features a bespoke paint scheme inspired by the marine-blue landscapes and rich colours of Sardinia.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its new ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato.

Unveiled at an exclusive customer event held in Porto Cervo last week, this one-off model was commissioned to mark the Italian carmaker's 60th anniversary with a unique, hand-painted exterior inspired by the marine-blue landscapes and rich colours of Sardinia.

According to Lamborghini, the car's three-colour hand-painted finish creates the crystal effect of frozen liquid. Blu Amnis is used as the base colour, into which a shade of Blu Grifo is etched by hand. This is followed by a coat of Blu Fedra in a process taking more than 370 hours to complete.

This incredible paint job is contrasted by a matte black finish applied to the vehicle's roof, sills and front-light casings, front and rear splitters and fenders.

The Sterrato's protective wheel arches and 19-inch Morus adopt the same stealthy shade. 

The vehicle's paintwork took over 370 hours to complete.
Image: Supplied

This special treatment continues inside the cabin where the sports seats, door panels and console are all upholstered in Blu Delphinus leather. This signature colour is also applied to the Alcantara dashboard and steering wheel.

A lighter shade of Celeste Phoebe leather is used in complementary panels, piping and embroidery as well as the Lamborghini logo, recalling the vivid blue of the exterior and the ambience of a maritime lifestyle.

Other unique details include a seat-panel graphic lasered in silver and a start-stop button sporting the exact same crystal effect paint as the exterior.

Finishing things off is a special plate denoting it as one of the 1,499 limited-edition Huracán Sterrato models, as well as plaques celebrating "Opera Unica Porto Cervo 2023" and Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary.

The start-stop button sports the exact same crystal effect paint as the exterior.
Image: Supplied

“The Huracán Sterrato was born from challenging the expected, delivering a super sports car that goes beyond convention,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“The one-off Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica takes this to another level, and in Lamborghini tradition, draws attention and asks questions of it as an art form.”

“Lamborghini is always touched by the beauty and colours of Sardinia, and this is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a new paint process, explore the possibilities of our Ad Personam personalisation, and then present this special Sterrato to our clients and guests in the environment that inspired the blue crystal effect.”

