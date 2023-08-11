The XForce will be a rival to the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has a length of 4,390mm, which slots in between the 4,295mm ASX and 4,405mm Eclipse Cross in Mitsubishi’s SUV line-up.
The XForce is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 77kW and 141Nm, feeding the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Despite it being a two-wheel drive, the XForce should be capable of mild off-road work due to its higher than average 222mm ground clearance. There are four drive modes: Normal, Gravel, Mud, and Wet.
Mitsubishi unveils new XForce compact SUV
Newcomer expected to replace the ASX revealed at Indonesian car show
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi has launched a new compact SUV called the XForce which is expected to replace the ASX.
Unveiled at this week’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, the car is heavily based on the Mitsubishi XFC concept shown in October.
The new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, with delivery to start in November 2023. It will be coming to South Africa next year at a date yet to be announced.
Image: Supplied
The XForce will be a rival to the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has a length of 4,390mm, which slots in between the 4,295mm ASX and 4,405mm Eclipse Cross in Mitsubishi’s SUV line-up.
The XForce is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 77kW and 141Nm, feeding the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Despite it being a two-wheel drive, the XForce should be capable of mild off-road work due to its higher than average 222mm ground clearance. There are four drive modes: Normal, Gravel, Mud, and Wet.
Image: Supplied
The modern cabin has a 12.3-inch infotainment display and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, with a premium eight-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha audio system. Passengers can charge their phones with USB Type-A and Type-C ports or use the wireless charger.
The bold exterior styling features an evolution of the brand's Dynamic Shield front face, with T-shaped headlights and daytime running lights. T-shaped LED daytime running lights create a strong visual identity at the front and rear, and muscular side surfaces project an SUV vibe. The car rides on 18-inch wheels wearing 225/50R18 tyres.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Why the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to be a top seller
These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July
New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos