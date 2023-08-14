There are four different exterior colours to choose from, including black (standard), red, blue and black and silver. This palette allows a variety of customisation and to ensure there’s a shade to complement the near-limitless array of body and interior hues.
Aston Martin loses its top with new DB12 Volante
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin on Monday unveiled its new DB12 Volante. A drop-top version of the DB12 Coupé launched in May, this British sportster merges effortless high-speed touring capabilities with true wind in your hair motoring thrills. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Replacing the metal roof of its fixed-head sibling is an electrically operated “K-fold” fabric top, which takes up a minimal amount of space when stowed and features eight layers of insulating fabric designed to keep wind and road noise to the bare minimum. According to Aston Martin it takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close at speeds of up to 50km/h. And just in case they're hungering for extra pose factor, customers are able to perform this operation outside the car using the special Volante-specific key fob.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Under the bonnet you'll find a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 making 500kW and 800Nm worth of torque. Delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, these dynamite figures will propel the 1,796kg (dry weight) DB12 Volante from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds — a mere 0.1 seconds slower than the slightly lighter (1,685kg) Coupé. Top speed remains unchanged at 325km/h.
Somebody once said that with great speed comes great responsibility. Aston Martin has equipped the DB12 Volante with a substantial braking package. Six-piston calipers clamp down on 400mm grooved and drilled cast-iron discs up front, while at the rear four-pot calipers service 360mm rotors. The engineers also retuned the brake booster to improve pedal feedback — which gives greater confidence when driving on the limit.
Those seeking even greater stopping power can specify the optional carbon ceramic brake package said to offer reduced brake fade at temperatures of up to 800°C. It also saves a useful 27kg of unsprung mass compared to the standard system.
Image: Supplied
The cabin of the DB12 Volante is a dead ringer for the one inside the Coupé and features the British carmaker's new infotainment system. Designed and engineered in-house, it operates via a centrally mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Directly in front of it on the redesigned centre console is an essential selection of analogue switchgear designed to give the driver and passenger easy and intuitive access to functions such as temperature adjustment, fan blower speed, seat heating/ventilation and volume control.
A digital instrument cluster is standard, as are seats and door cards finished in hand-stitched leather hides incorporating a new quilting pattern. Customers can customise the interior of their DB12 Volante with options such as lightweight carbon fibre performance seats, heavy pile floor mats and a high-performance 1,170W Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
While final pricing is yet to be announced, Aston Martin has confirmed first deliveries of the new DB12 Volante are scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2023.
