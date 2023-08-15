Rolling on 16-inch alloy wheels, the Dynamic models are powered by a 1.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 88kW and 153Nm when meshed to the six-speed manual transmission and 82kW and 146Nm when paired to the six-speed auto.
Facelifted Mazda3 gets more tech and updated paint palette
Image: Supplied
Japanese carmaker Mazda has given its popular hatchback range a bit of a makeover.
Designed to woo tech-savvy customers, the entry-level Mazda3 1.5l Dynamic derivatives now come standard with an eight-inch infotainment system offering both Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Wired to eight loudspeakers, this standout feature is complemented by USB-C connectivity, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel. Other standard niceties include a head-up display, seven-inch TFT display set in the instrument cluster, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, reversing camera, rear park sensors and cruise control.
On the exterior side, customers can specify a new paint colour called Ceramic White.
Image: Supplied
Rolling on 16-inch alloy wheels, the Dynamic models are powered by a 1.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 88kW and 153Nm when meshed to the six-speed manual transmission and 82kW and 146Nm when paired to the six-speed auto.
Those seeking an extra dollop of luxury can opt for the flagship 2.0l Astina model, which comes equipped with an even more impressive array of standard features. Highlights include a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, smart keyless entry, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, black leather seat upholstery (burgundy is available as an option), a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, power slide-and-tilt glass sunroof, integrated navigation and rear air vents. Mazda has also spliced in active driver aids such as adaptive front lighting, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.
Riding on 18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels and available exclusively with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the Astina is powered by a 2.0l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 121kW and 213Nm. Fuel consumption comes in at a claimed 6.3l/100km across the combined cycle, which is only 0.4l/100km more than the 1.5 Dynamic Auto.
Available at dealers, pricing for the refreshed Mazda3 range is as follows:
1.5 Dynamic manual: R447,500
1.5 Dynamic automatic: R462,500
2.0 Astina automatic: R565,700
Pricing includes a standard three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.
