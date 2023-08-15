New Models

Facelifted Mazda3 gets more tech and updated paint palette

15 August 2023 - 11:15
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The facelifted Mazda 3 can be ordered in new Ceramic White paint.
The facelifted Mazda 3 can be ordered in new Ceramic White paint.
Image: Supplied

Japanese carmaker Mazda has given its popular hatchback range a bit of a makeover. 

Designed to woo tech-savvy customers, the entry-level Mazda3 1.5l Dynamic derivatives now come standard with an eight-inch infotainment system offering both Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Wired to eight loudspeakers, this standout feature is complemented by USB-C connectivity, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel. Other standard niceties include a head-up display, seven-inch TFT display set in the instrument cluster, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, reversing camera, rear park sensors and cruise control. 

On the exterior side, customers can specify a new paint colour called Ceramic White.

The flagship 2.0 Astina model is fitted with a set of 18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels.
The flagship 2.0 Astina model is fitted with a set of 18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Rolling on 16-inch alloy wheels, the Dynamic models are powered by a 1.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 88kW and 153Nm when meshed to the six-speed manual transmission and 82kW and 146Nm when paired to the six-speed auto.

Those seeking an extra dollop of luxury can opt for the flagship 2.0l Astina model, which comes equipped with an even more impressive array of standard features. Highlights include a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, smart keyless entry, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, black leather seat upholstery (burgundy is available as an option), a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, power slide-and-tilt glass sunroof, integrated navigation and rear air vents. Mazda has also spliced in active driver aids such as adaptive front lighting, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

Riding on 18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels and available exclusively with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the Astina is powered by a 2.0l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 121kW and 213Nm. Fuel consumption comes in at a claimed 6.3l/100km across the combined cycle, which is only 0.4l/100km more than the 1.5 Dynamic Auto.

Available at dealers, pricing for the refreshed Mazda3 range is as follows:

1.5 Dynamic manual: R447,500 

1.5 Dynamic automatic: R462,500

2.0 Astina automatic: R565,700

Pricing includes a standard three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.

MORE

Mitsubishi introduces sporty new Triton Athlete

Based on the flagship Triton 4x4 Automatic, the new Triton Athlete is crafted for those looking to stand out from the double cab crowd thanks to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Isuzu launches new budget-friendly MU-X model

Announced by the Japanese carmaker on Monday, the 1.9 LS 4x2 is aimed at customers drawn to the space, comfort and versatility offered by its ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Updated Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series confirmed for South Africa

The fourth facelift since this seemingly immortal off-roader first launched back in 1984, customers can look forward to a revised exterior, an ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mazda CX-60 Reviews
  2. Facelifted Mazda3 gets more tech and updated paint palette New Models
  3. Wary of buying a used car? Screan gives a peace-of-mind mechanical check Motoring
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Everest Platinum impresses with ample power and luxury Reviews
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later