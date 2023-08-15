Tesla has introduced two cheaper versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US with shorter driving ranges, the carmaker's website showed on Monday, continuing its focus on driving down costs to prioritise sales growth.
The new S and X “standard range” models are priced at $78,490 (about R1,496,400) and $88,490 (about R1,687,048), respectively — about 10% lower than the previous lowest-priced models — and are available for delivery between September and October 2023, the website showed.
The lowest price is for cars with a “pearly white” exterior and an all-black interior, with other colours costing extra.
The new Model S has a driving range of up to 515km, lower than the basic and performance, plaid versions that offer up to 651km and 637km, respectively.
The new Model X SUV has range of up to 433km, well below its basic and performance, plaid versions that offer up to 560km and 536km, respectively.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new versions of the models.
The Austin, Texas-based automaker has slashed prices in the US, China and other markets since late last year, and has offered other incentives to reduce inventory, trying to shield itself against competition and economic uncertainty.
The company on Monday cut prices in China for its Model Y long-range and performance versions, sending shares lower on concerns of further pressure on its profit margins.
The latest moves come as the carmaker readies the first deliveries of its delayed Cybertruck and works to complete a plant in Mexico dedicated to a mass-market EV that will be the basis for a robotaxi.
Tesla's S and X models are the company's oldest offerings, introduced in 2012 and priced at a premium compared to the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover vehicles.
The company delivered 19,225 Model X and S vehicles in the second quarter of this year, up from 16,162 vehicles last year.
Tesla launches cheaper Model S and X models with shorter ranges
Image: Supplied
Tesla has introduced two cheaper versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US with shorter driving ranges, the carmaker's website showed on Monday, continuing its focus on driving down costs to prioritise sales growth.
The new S and X “standard range” models are priced at $78,490 (about R1,496,400) and $88,490 (about R1,687,048), respectively — about 10% lower than the previous lowest-priced models — and are available for delivery between September and October 2023, the website showed.
The lowest price is for cars with a “pearly white” exterior and an all-black interior, with other colours costing extra.
The new Model S has a driving range of up to 515km, lower than the basic and performance, plaid versions that offer up to 651km and 637km, respectively.
The new Model X SUV has range of up to 433km, well below its basic and performance, plaid versions that offer up to 560km and 536km, respectively.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new versions of the models.
The Austin, Texas-based automaker has slashed prices in the US, China and other markets since late last year, and has offered other incentives to reduce inventory, trying to shield itself against competition and economic uncertainty.
The company on Monday cut prices in China for its Model Y long-range and performance versions, sending shares lower on concerns of further pressure on its profit margins.
The latest moves come as the carmaker readies the first deliveries of its delayed Cybertruck and works to complete a plant in Mexico dedicated to a mass-market EV that will be the basis for a robotaxi.
Tesla's S and X models are the company's oldest offerings, introduced in 2012 and priced at a premium compared to the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover vehicles.
The company delivered 19,225 Model X and S vehicles in the second quarter of this year, up from 16,162 vehicles last year.
READ MORE
Aston Martin loses its top with new DB12 Volante
BMW reveals new armoured i7 and V8-powered 7 Series
Lamborghini ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato marks firm's 60th anniversary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos